Around the World in Seven Beds: Minimalism to the Max at the Trunk Hotel Yoyogi Park

Balconies at Tokyo’s Trunk Hotel Yoyogi Park peer into the treetops across the street, bringing its namesake vivid, lush greenery into the otherwise minimalist 25 guest rooms. The park was on the mind of the Norm Architects team as it imagined the hotel’s interior spaces. "We had been looking at everything from the colors of the park to the surrounding buildings, the vibe of the coffee shop across the street to traditional Japanese and European craftsman traditions," explains Frederik Werner, a partner at Norm. Keiji Ashizawa Design gave the building itself a textured concrete facade, and inside, Norm used a similar interplay of texture and materials to link Japanese design techniques and Scandinavian furniture shapes, like the low, deep armchairs with braided detailing inspired by the weaving of tatami mats.