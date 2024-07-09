SubscribeSign In
Around the World in Seven Beds: Making History at Todos Santos Boutique Hotel

The designer behind a new 10-room getaway in Baja California Sur shows us how to channel its moody glamour with a modern twist.
Text by
View 2 Photos

Just a short drive from the ocean and some of Baja California’s best surf spots is a new boutique hotel fit for dreaming of waves old and new. Built in the 1890s as a grand estate for a Spanish countess, the 10-room hotel retains its glamour, but with a modern twist courtesy of Oficina Sarmiento Legorreta and its head designer, Alejandra Sarmiento Legorreta. She was inspired by a legend about star-crossed lovers once associated with the building. The design blends the building’s "robust masculine elements like the woodwork and the brick facade," Sarmiento Legorreta says, "and the feminine lightness of the details, in the red-and-purple veins of the marble flooring and the sensuality of velvety fabrics and fringe." Accordingly, colors and materials here are rich: Think delicate yet sturdy walnut side tables and plush throw pillows rendered in shades of rust.

Designer Alejandra Sarmiento Legorreta shares her picks for channeling the aesthetic of the 10-room Todos Santos Boutique Hotel in Baja California, Mexico, in your own home.

Bring the Look Home
Cait Green Table Lamp by Currey & Company
Cait Green Table Lamp by Currey & Company
The vase-like body of the Cait Table Lamp is made of striated ceramic in a lovely textural grass green. The paleness of this subtle hue is contrasted by the antique brass finish on the base, the hardware, and the orb-like finial. This green lamp is topped with a tan sand linen shade.
Shop
1G Dimmer by Buster + Punch
1G Dimmer by Buster + Punch
A dimmer switch finished in brass. The dimmer knob features our signature, diamond-cut, cross knurl pattern and is made from solid brass. The dimmer comes with an LED dimmer module featuring next-generation technology developed specifically for dimmable LED bulbs, low-voltage and LED drivers.
Shop
Sussex Small Framed Sconce by Visual Comfort & Co
Sussex Small Framed Sconce by Visual Comfort & Co
Measuring 12.25" in height and 5" across, this sconce features a textured mirrored set into a brass frame.
Shop
Thaddeus Fabric Panel Canopy Bed by Restoration Hardware
Thaddeus Fabric Panel Canopy Bed by Restoration Hardware
Inspired by the sculptural works of Salvador Dalí and Diego Giacometti, this bed from Julie Lawrence merges the rustic sensibility of a hand-forged metal base with tailored upholstery.
Shop
Cove Bed by The Inside
Cove Bed by The Inside
For a modern bed frame with subtle traditional charm, this upholstered Cove Bed checks every box. It features a curved silhouette and symmetrical cut-ins for visual interest.
Shop
Thing 4 Ottoman by Konekt
Thing 4 Ottoman by Konekt
Refined yet wild, the ottoman version of Konekt's signature Thing 4 Stool features a hand-stitched top, a metal drum, and a coarse horse hair skirt. Available in a square or rectangle shape, as well as custom sizes.
Shop
The Cain Nightstand by Jenna Lyons for Roll & Hill
The Cain Nightstand by Jenna Lyons for Roll & Hill
Something tiny, something square, something shiny, something spare. The Cain tables are rooted in a desire for classic detailing in a ghost-like form. The legs are as delicate as possible, while the brass details add a ’70s sexiness.
Shop
Margeaux Cushion by Soho Home
Margeaux Cushion by Soho Home
A contemporary update on Soho Home's classic Monroe range, their feather-filled Margeaux cushions are covered in a plush cotton velvet with block-colored eyelash fringing for enhanced texture.
Shop

Top photo by Fernando Marroquin, courtesy Todos Santos Boutique Hotel


Published

Topics

TravelShopping Guides

