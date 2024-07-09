Around the World in Seven Beds: Making History at Todos Santos Boutique Hotel

Just a short drive from the ocean and some of Baja California’s best surf spots is a new boutique hotel fit for dreaming of waves old and new. Built in the 1890s as a grand estate for a Spanish countess, the 10-room hotel retains its glamour, but with a modern twist courtesy of Oficina Sarmiento Legorreta and its head designer, Alejandra Sarmiento Legorreta. She was inspired by a legend about star-crossed lovers once associated with the building. The design blends the building’s "robust masculine elements like the woodwork and the brick facade," Sarmiento Legorreta says, "and the feminine lightness of the details, in the red-and-purple veins of the marble flooring and the sensuality of velvety fabrics and fringe." Accordingly, colors and materials here are rich: Think delicate yet sturdy walnut side tables and plush throw pillows rendered in shades of rust.