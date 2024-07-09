Around the World in Seven Beds: Riffing on Tradition at Rosemary Marrakech
The five-room riad makes use of playful ceramics that put a postmodern spin on ancient Mediterranean iconography.
Text by
At Rosemary, a Marrakech riad where the hotel’s namesake herb perfumes the hammam, the swimming pool serves as a gathering spot for guests morning, noon, and night. The hotel’s five rooms and public spaces double as showcases for the design team Lrnce, whose ceramics, they say, put a playful, postmodern spin on the iconography of the ancient Mediterranean.
Top image by Marina Denisova, courtesy LRNCE
