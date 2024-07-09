SubscribeSign In
Around the World in Seven Beds: Riffing on Tradition at Rosemary Marrakech

The five-room riad makes use of playful ceramics that put a postmodern spin on ancient Mediterranean iconography.
At Rosemary, a Marrakech riad where the hotel’s namesake herb perfumes the hammam, the swimming pool serves as a gathering spot for guests morning, noon, and night. The hotel’s five rooms and public spaces double as showcases for the design team Lrnce, whose ceramics, they say, put a playful, postmodern spin on the iconography of the ancient Mediterranean.

Laurence Leenaert and Ayoub Boualam of Lrnc, a Marrakech-based lifestyle brand focused on handmade ceramics and textiles, highlight items that can help you channel the aesthetic they crafted for the intimate Rosemary riad.

Bring the Look Home
Le Soleil 3 by LRNCE
Le Soleil 3 by LRNCE
Ceramic lamp with linen lampshade. A unique piece.
Shop
Claaay by LRNCE
Claaay by LRNCE
Handwoven heavy-weight wool & cotton blanket.
Shop
Anders Light by Pinch
Anders Light by Pinch
A large light sculpted from layers of fiber derived from the banana plant family draped and stitched around the central bronze 3-way bulb fixing. As a handmade piece, each light is unique, and variations to its shape and form will occur.
Shop
Zellige Moroccan Unmounted Square Tile by Clé
Zellige Moroccan Unmounted Square Tile by Clé
Vesper sands is a natural zellige covered with a milky glaze and a bright sheen–a perfect neutral elevated by a glaze that brings out the characteristic zellige clay texture with its earthy authenticity.
Shop
Celia Round Dining Table by Lulu and Georgia
Celia Round Dining Table by Lulu and Georgia
Angled legs bring a striking geometry to this marble dining table, setting off a masterpiece of craftsmanship and understated luxury. Its distinctive mineral patterns create an aura of opulence, fashioning a table that can elevate every day and host every occasion.
Shop
Arnaud Dining Chair by Rachel Donath
Arnaud Dining Chair by Rachel Donath
The Arnaud Dining Chair embraces a classic silhouette with its square back and angular aspects, paired with tapered carved legs and stretcher detail. With a woven rush seat and warm oak palette, the Arnaud Chair marries function with comfort through the harmony of natural elements.
Shop
Pacifica Alabaster Eichler Mix by Concrete Collaborative
Pacifica Alabaster Eichler Mix by Concrete Collaborative
A highly-engineered mix of natural stone aggregates, sand, and Portland Cement blended and hand-cast to create a product that is truly artisan. Pacifica can be fabricated by a quality stone fabricator to suit design needs, similar to traditional stone slabs.
Shop

Top image by Marina Denisova, courtesy LRNCE


Published

Topics

TravelShopping Guides

