Around the World in Seven Beds: Life With Art at Posada Ayana

The 1960s-era Côte d’Azur–inspired hotel in Uruguay has a James Turrell installation on its grounds.
Text by
Each room at Posada Ayana features products made in collaboration with local artisans; no two of its handwoven wool bedspreads are exactly alike, and the plates, bowls, and coffee cups used by guests are made from natural clay, with the variation in each coming from both the material itself and the craftsmanship of the makers. The hotel grounds, home to a James Turrell installation but within walking distance of the center of the small fishing village in which it sits, influenced Edda Kofler, the property’s creative director. "I tapped into memories of my vacations as a child on the Côte d’Azur in the 1960s and early 1970s: sunny beaches, the vegetation—exotic plants mixed with olive trees and lavender—handicrafts from ceramics at studios in Vallauris, and the feeling of pure joy and being at home in a foreign country."

Edda Kofler, the creative director of Posada Ayana in the fishing village of José Ignacia, Uruguay, shares some of the decor you can buy to channel the hotel’s look in your own space.


Bring the Look Home
Alma Floor Light by Original BTC
Alma Floor Light by Original BTC
Introducing Alma, a collaboration between Original BTC and Swedish interior designer Beata Heuman, combining the best-of-British approach and ethos with Heuman’s inimitable eye for design and detail.
Shop
The 53 Chair by House of Finn Juhl
The 53 Chair by House of Finn Juhl
The 53 Chair was introduced at the Copenhagen Cabinetmakers’ Guild Exhibition in 1953 and has always been one of Finn Juhl’s most sought after pieces. Originally designed for master joiner Niels Vodder, the 53 Chair is defined by an elegant, sculptural expression.
Shop
Lithos Magazine Holder by Ferm Living
Lithos Magazine Holder by Ferm Living
Looking at the intriguing, hilly silhouette of the Lithos Magazine Holder, one instantly recognizes the inspiration from mountainous landscapes. With its artful, open design and overlapping levels, the expression of the magazine holder will change depending on perspective and how you style it....
Shop
Nelson Platform Bench with Wood Base by Herman Miller
Nelson Platform Bench with Wood Base by Herman Miller
For Herman Miller's influential design director George Nelson, utility was as important as beauty. Originally designed for his own office, where Nelson hoped the slatted top would discourage visitors from sitting too long, the Platform Bench (1946) is both timeless and functional.
Shop
Brentwood Throw by Pom Pom at Home
Brentwood Throw by Pom Pom at Home
Whether you are curling up on the couch or adding texture to your bed, the Brentwood is the perfect cozy addition. It is handloomed with contrasting yarns to create a heathered look and a chunky bouclé texture.
Shop
Bellevue Lamp from &Tradition
Bellevue Lamp from &Tradition
With the Bellevue Lamp, Danish architect and designer Arne Jacobsen embodies the minimalism of the Modernist Movement with the functionalism of Bauhaus.
Shop
Colfax Bed by Rejuvenation
Colfax Bed by Rejuvenation
Inspired by 1940s Swedish designs, the Colfax Bed features a classic headboard, curved corners, and softly rounded legs crafted from walnut or oak. Available in Queen or King.
Shop

We love the products we feature and hope you do, too. If you buy something through a link on the site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Top image by Bela Mora Leal, courtesy Posada Ayana


Published

Topics

TravelShopping Guides

