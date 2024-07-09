Around the World in Seven Beds: Life With Art at Posada Ayana

Each room at Posada Ayana features products made in collaboration with local artisans; no two of its handwoven wool bedspreads are exactly alike, and the plates, bowls, and coffee cups used by guests are made from natural clay, with the variation in each coming from both the material itself and the craftsmanship of the makers. The hotel grounds, home to a James Turrell installation but within walking distance of the center of the small fishing village in which it sits, influenced Edda Kofler, the property’s creative director. "I tapped into memories of my vacations as a child on the Côte d’Azur in the 1960s and early 1970s: sunny beaches, the vegetation—exotic plants mixed with olive trees and lavender—handicrafts from ceramics at studios in Vallauris, and the feeling of pure joy and being at home in a foreign country."