Around the World in Seven Beds: Evoking Eras at Hotel Château Royal

In its 93 guest rooms, layered materials like Art Nouveau tiles and brass hardware reference the Berlin building’s past lives.
Text by
Berlin’s Château Royal has a palimpsest of late-19th-century and 1920s elements still legible in the contemporary hotel. It’s this layering that inspired Irina Kromayer, with each of its 93 rooms using materials that reference the building’s past lives: Art Nouveau tiles, brass and nickel hardware, and oak paneling. "The inspiration," Kromayer says, "came from strolling through the city: the tiled historic underground stations, the museums, the staircases of Berlin’s apartment buildings, the villas in Grunewald, the architecture from Schinkel and Stüler in Berlin and Potsdam."

Designer Irina Kromayer highlights a few decor items and fixtures to help you recreate the look she crafted for the interiors of Berlin’s Hotel Château Royal at home.

Berlin Chair from Pierre Frey
Berlin Chair from Pierre Frey
Designed by Christian Haas, Berlin is based on an organic, rounded aesthetic vocabulary. The pure line of the backrest surrounds the seat in a continuous movement. The upholstered base gives a slight lift to the structure and creates a lightness to the pieces.
Shop
Alanda '18 by Paolo Piva for B&B Italia
Alanda '18 by Paolo Piva for B&B Italia
The Alanda coffee table, an iconic piece that ushered in the 1980s, is now revisited in homage to Paolo Piva, the great architect and designer.
Shop
Wimborne White by Farrow & Ball
Wimborne White by Farrow & Ball
This historic tone is named after the chalky pigments used in original distempers. Dead Flat® is a multi-surface, ultra-matt finish with added toughness. Suitable for walls, it’s ideal for color drenching.
Shop
Amoir Fou Wall in Col. 5 Dorato by Dedar
Amoir Fou Wall in Col. 5 Dorato by Dedar
A fire-retardant moiré textile wallcovering with a random repeat. The choice of a slight opacity mitigates to a certain extent the most striking characteristics of traditional moiré. It retains the sense of freedom which springs from a movement manually impressed by the craftsman.
Shop
Lime White Wall Paint by Farrow & Ball
Lime White Wall Paint by Farrow & Ball
This timeless off-white is named after the chalky pigments used in original distempers. One of our Traditional Neutrals, its soft tone is created by the addition of a small amount of green pigment.
Shop
Amoir Fou Wall in Col. 6 Orage by Dedar
Amoir Fou Wall in Col. 6 Orage by Dedar
A fire-retardant moiré textile wallcovering with a random repeat. The choice of a slight opacity mitigates to a certain extent the most striking characteristics of traditional moiré. It retains the sense of freedom which springs from a movement manually impressed by the craftsman.
Shop
Paper Moon Large Hanging Shade from Visual Comfort & Co.
Paper Moon Large Hanging Shade from Visual Comfort & Co.
A pendant light shade designed by Barbara Berry. Made from rice paper and brushed brass, it measures 36" in width.
Shop
Sitio Bench by Atelier de Troupe
Sitio Bench by Atelier de Troupe
The Sitio collection draws upon the minimal structures and nuanced design elements of the Schindler House. Solid wood; available in natural oak, fumed oak, oxidized oak, bleached ash, ebonized ash, white washed maple, or walnut.
Shop
Ismo Side Table by Gejst
Ismo Side Table by Gejst
Ismo's versatile table design is ideal for a wide range of uses. It can function as an elegant side table in the living room or as a practical bedside table in a hotel room.
Shop
Luupo Ottoman by Dagmar
Luupo Ottoman by Dagmar
The Luupo Ottoman offers a versatile and sophisticated seating option for any modern interior. The round, inviting form sits on top of solid oak or walnut ball feet in a range of rich finishes.
Shop
Prescott Cane Bed from Pottery Barn
Prescott Cane Bed from Pottery Barn
With clean lines and textured caning, the Prescott Collection is an update of the traditional shelter bed. Crafted from FSC®-certified acacia, its beautiful wood grain complements the simplicity of its form.
Shop

Top image by Felix Brueggemann, courtesy Château Royal Berlin


