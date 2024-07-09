Around the World in Seven Beds: Finding the Aegean in the City at the Apollo Palm Hotel

SubscribeSign In
The buzzy Athens accommodation draws inspiration from the creamy, golden light of the Greek isles.
Text by
At the Apollo Palm Hotel, designer Mariette Sans-Rival married the bustle of Athens city life to the simple pleasures of waking up in the Greek islands to create 48 guest rooms with an airy polish: "Sometimes white sheets in the morning light contain the poetry of a sculpture," she says. And shades of white dominate, from creamy upholstered furniture (Sans-Rival loves what she calls a "talkative" armchair) to paints chosen for their light-reflecting qualities. Also on Sans-Rival’s mind as she conceptualized the project was the slippery light itself: "I discerned these different attitudes during the day, and I magnified them with yellow, white, and gold," she says.

Bring the Look Home
Pacha Chair by Gubi
Pacha Chair by Gubi
Modernist French designer Pierre Paulin was a pioneer in low-level living – a new approach to sitting introduced in the 1960s that bid adieu to chair legs and embraced low-slung profiles set close to the ground for easy, laid-back lounging.
Shop
Woven Pouf by Hawkins New York
Woven Pouf by Hawkins New York
Simple wicker cube with padded top. Modern and rustic - easily at home in a 70's mod living room or beachy bungalow (but won't hold up outdoors). Lightweight for easy movability: pull it up as an extra seat, foot rest, or as a side table (with a tray on top for stability).
Shop
Martini End Table by Visual Comfort & Co.
Martini End Table by Visual Comfort & Co.
An end table measuring 24" in height and 12" across.
Shop
Ottoman pouf DROVA 4 from 1st Dibs
Ottoman pouf DROVA 4 from 1st Dibs
Ottoman pouf Drova 4, a versatile and stylish addition to your living space. Handcrafted with precision in Ukraine, this cube pouf embodies the perfect fusion of form and function.
Shop
Quadratic, Moiré Collection by Objects of Common Interest for cc-tapis
Quadratic, Moiré Collection by Objects of Common Interest for cc-tapis
Moiré is an interpretation of the natural moiré-like patterns of grain and rings occurring in wood, recreated with a complex two-century-old jacquard technique borrowed from the textile weaving world.
Shop
Brookings Buffet Table Lamp by Serena & Lily
Brookings Buffet Table Lamp by Serena & Lily
A lithe brass base. Five shapes and shades. A suit-your-style collection.
Shop
Andes High-Gloss White Platform Queen Bed With Nightstands by CB2
Andes High-Gloss White Platform Queen Bed With Nightstands by CB2
Hi-gloss white lacquer platform bed integrates headboard nightstands with two cantilevered shelves each—one wide for books, one narrow with discreet cord cutouts for your light/phone/alarm clock. Ledge extends around mattress and hovers over corner block feet.
Shop

