Sandblasted Cedar Blocks Finish This Island Home in British Columbia

The residence, which has a granitelike texture, hovers above a gulley.
Project Details:

Location: Gulf Islands, Canada

Designer: Omer Arbel / @omerarbeloffice

Footprint: 3,200 square feet

Builder: Treeline Construction

Structural Engineer: Fast + Epp Structural Engineers

Geotechnical Engineer: Geopacific Consultants

Photographer: Ema Peter / @emaphotographi

From the Architect: "91.0 is a house on a forested waterfront lot in the Gulf Island archipelago of the Canadian Pacific Northwest. The house is a suspended bridge between two naturally occurring rocky ridges, spanning over a sunken fern gully. The experience of entry begins as a path through the forest, with a discreet entrance into the house volume set into the earth. From there, as the visitor traverses the length of the house, the experience changes dramatically to that of being suspended high within the tree canopy and ends with arrival on solid ground again, but this time on the west-facing beach, with the strong presence of the pacific ocean.

"The plan is organized in two bands of program, with the intention of allowing the house to expand and contract depending on the number of inhabitants. The main wing is designed for the owners (a couple): kitchen, living room, utility spaces, and suspended bedroom. A second wing, which can be opened or closed selectively for family or guests, provides two additional bedrooms and a bunk room. The house is clad in heavy cedar blocks that received an aggressive sandblasted finish, accentuating the grain of the wood and giving it an almost geological quality. It is anticipated that over the next 100 years, rising sea levels due to climate change will flood the fern gully, giving the project an entirely different reading and character."

