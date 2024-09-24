Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
SubscribeSign In
This $4M Beverly Hills Midcentury Is All About BrickView 10 Photos

This $4M Beverly Hills Midcentury Is All About Brick

Designed in 1958, the L-shaped home pairs red masonry with weathered wood and floor-to-ceiling glazing.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 9470 Hidden Valley Place, Beverly Hills, California

Price: $3,995,000

Year Built: 1958

Footprint: 3,004 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.66 acres

From the Agent: "Tucked away in the serene cul-de-sac enclave of Hidden Valley, this 1958 midcentury-modern home offers single-level living in a park-like setting. A long driveway leads to the home’s motor court and three-car garage. True to its architectural pedigree, the home features a spacious floor plan that seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living. From the formal foyer and grand vaulted entry, the home opens to two distinct living areas, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, and a convenient laundry area. Floor-to-ceiling, brick-layered, dual-sided fireplaces, and library shelving stand as focal points in the main rooms. This home embraces modern architectural elements with an expanded L-shaped design that enhances natural light and outdoor views."

The historic property sits at the end of a long, private driveway, nestled among tall trees.

The historic property sits at the end of a long, private driveway, nestled among tall trees.

This $4M Beverly Hills Midcentury Is All About Brick - Photo 2 of 9 -
Rustic, wood-paneled walls line the living and dining areas.

Rustic, wood-paneled walls line the living and dining areas.

This $4M Beverly Hills Midcentury Is All About Brick - Photo 4 of 9 -
Large glass doors connect the living spaces with the covered patio overlooking the pool.

Large glass doors connect the living spaces with the covered patio overlooking the pool.

This $4M Beverly Hills Midcentury Is All About Brick - Photo 6 of 9 -
Each of the four bedrooms has its own en suite bathroom.

Each of the four bedrooms has its own en suite bathroom.

This $4M Beverly Hills Midcentury Is All About Brick - Photo 8 of 9 -
"This residence exemplifies midcentury-modern design, blending form and function with timeless elegance, all while being minutes from Beverly Hills," notes the agent.

"This residence exemplifies midcentury-modern design, blending form and function with timeless elegance, all while being minutes from Beverly Hills," notes the agent.

9470 Hidden Valley Place in Beverly Hills, California, is currently listed for $3,995,000 by Lori Berris of Sotheby’s International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.