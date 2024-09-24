This $4M Beverly Hills Midcentury Is All About Brick
Location: 9470 Hidden Valley Place, Beverly Hills, California
Price: $3,995,000
Year Built: 1958
Footprint: 3,004 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)
Lot Size: 0.66 acres
From the Agent: "Tucked away in the serene cul-de-sac enclave of Hidden Valley, this 1958 midcentury-modern home offers single-level living in a park-like setting. A long driveway leads to the home’s motor court and three-car garage. True to its architectural pedigree, the home features a spacious floor plan that seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living. From the formal foyer and grand vaulted entry, the home opens to two distinct living areas, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, and a convenient laundry area. Floor-to-ceiling, brick-layered, dual-sided fireplaces, and library shelving stand as focal points in the main rooms. This home embraces modern architectural elements with an expanded L-shaped design that enhances natural light and outdoor views."
9470 Hidden Valley Place in Beverly Hills, California, is currently listed for $3,995,000 by Lori Berris of Sotheby’s International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.