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After a Breakthrough Renovation, a Brick House Near Paris Seeks €1.5MView 15 Photos

After a Breakthrough Renovation, a Brick House Near Paris Seeks €1.5M

Jacques Moussafir and Gilles Poirée reimagined the 20th-century worker’s residence as three cuboid volumes linked by glass connections.
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Location: Bois-Colombes, France

Price: €1,450,000 (approximately $1,692,020)

Architect: Jacques Moussafir and Gilles Poirée

Renovation Year: 2011

Footprint: 2,472 square feet (3 beds, 1.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.07 acres

From the Agent: "Located in Bois-Colombes, this family home was designed in 2011 by architect Jacques Moussafir in collaboration with Gilles Poirée. Born from the restructuring and extension of an early 20th-century worker’s house, this home stands out in a relatively homogeneous suburban fabric. Its dark brick facade, wooden frames, and fragmented volumes contrast with the neighborhood’s architecture while integrating the project into its surroundings. The ground floor features a spacious kitchen with a dining area, extended by a terrace outside. On the half-level, the garden floor consists of two quiet, bright bedrooms opening onto a landscaped garden to the west. They share a bathroom adorned with yellow mosaics, featuring a bathtub and double sink, a large walk-in closet, and separate toilets. Oriented east-west, the first floor offers a bright living room with a double-height ceiling. The top floor is reserved for a large primary suite, complete with a shower room covered in glossy black tile and an adjacent office."

The ground floor opens onto a patio and a landscaped garden.

The ground floor opens onto a patio and a landscaped garden.

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After a Breakthrough Renovation, a Brick House Near Paris Seeks €1.5M - Photo 3 of 15 -
In the living room, exposed concrete block walls and a crisp white ceiling create a neutral canvas for bold, colorful furniture and a hanging fireplace.

In the living room, exposed concrete block walls and a crisp white ceiling create a neutral canvas for bold, colorful furniture and a hanging fireplace.

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After a Breakthrough Renovation, a Brick House Near Paris Seeks €1.5M - Photo 6 of 15 -
Warm larch wood frames the doors and windows, some of which project out toward the garden.&nbsp;

Warm larch wood frames the doors and windows, some of which project out toward the garden. 

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The three-level house is organized around a custom wood staircase.

The three-level house is organized around a custom wood staircase.

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After a Breakthrough Renovation, a Brick House Near Paris Seeks €1.5M - Photo 11 of 15 -
After a Breakthrough Renovation, a Brick House Near Paris Seeks €1.5M - Photo 12 of 15 -
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The extension preserved the home’s structural black brickwork.&nbsp;

The extension preserved the home’s structural black brickwork. 

The house is composed of three volumes—two square-shaped and one rectangular—linked by glazed connections.&nbsp;

The house is composed of three volumes—two square-shaped and one rectangular—linked by glazed connections. 

This contemporary home by Jacques Moussafir & Gilles Poirée architectsin Bois-Colombes is currently listed by Architecture de Collection for €1,450,000

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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