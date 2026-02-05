Brick Meets Ponderosa Pine at an Architect’s $850K Dallas Home
Location: 3974 Lost Creek Drive, Dallas, Texas
Price: $849,000
Year Built: 1971
Architect: David Attebury
Footprint: 2,895 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 0.31 Acres
From the Agent: "Built in 1971 by architect David Attebury, 3974 Lost Creek Drive has been beautifully reimagined with a high-end renovation that honors its original design. Spanning three spacious levels, this is a design lover’s dream home showcasing a lofted living room with dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, a suspended open fireplace, and panoramic views. The upstairs flex room—open to the living area below—offers a vantage point to appreciate the home’s dramatic lines and abundant natural light. The primary suite features an additional wall of windows, private deck, and a luxurious en suite bath featuring dual shower heads and a walk-in closet."
3974 Lost Creek Drive in Dallas, Texas, is currently listed for $849,000 by Katrina Whatley of Ultima Real Estate.
