Brick Meets Ponderosa Pine at an Architect’s $850K Dallas Home

From the Agent: "Built in 1971 by architect David Attebury, 3974 Lost Creek Drive has been beautifully reimagined with a high-end renovation that honors its original design. Spanning three spacious levels, this is a design lover’s dream home showcasing a lofted living room with dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, a suspended open fireplace, and panoramic views. The upstairs flex room—open to the living area below—offers a vantage point to appreciate the home’s dramatic lines and abundant natural light. The primary suite features an additional wall of windows, private deck, and a luxurious en suite bath featuring dual shower heads and a walk-in closet."