Brick Meets Ponderosa Pine at an Architect’s $850K Dallas Home

The updated ’70s residence has a a dramatic sloped roof, a double-height living area, and a big backyard.
Location: 3974 Lost Creek Drive, Dallas, Texas

Price: $849,000

Year Built: 1971

Architect: David Attebury

Footprint: 2,895 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.31 Acres

From the Agent: "Built in 1971 by architect David Attebury, 3974 Lost Creek Drive has been beautifully reimagined with a high-end renovation that honors its original design. Spanning three spacious levels, this is a design lover’s dream home showcasing a lofted living room with dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, a suspended open fireplace, and panoramic views. The upstairs flex room—open to the living area below—offers a vantage point to appreciate the home’s dramatic lines and abundant natural light. The primary suite features an additional wall of windows, private deck, and a luxurious en suite bath featuring dual shower heads and a walk-in closet."

Architect David Attebury designed and built this Dallas home as his personal residence.&nbsp;

Set between two brick pillars, a central fireplace divides the living and dining areas.&nbsp;

Many of the home’s walls are clad in ponderosa pine.

A deck off the primary bedroom leads down to the backyard.&nbsp;

The home is eight miles from downtown Dallas.

The large backyard borders a creek.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

