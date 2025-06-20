This 19th-Century Brooklyn Factory Now Holds a Luxe $2.8M Town House

Footprint: 2,067 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

From the Agent: "Town house B at 168 Plymouth Street is a one-of-a-kind home located within one of Dumbo’s most coveted conversions by Alloy Development. Located in the historic Brick and Timber building, this 2,067-square-foot home is laid out as a gracious duplex, creating a town house feel within a sophisticated condo building with incredible amenities. This home is a perfect mix of historic character and contemporary interiors. Building amenities include a private courtyard entry, a 24-hour doorman, a beautifully decorated lobby lounge, a gym designed by La Palestra, bike storage, and a landscaped common roof deck with a grill and plenty of space to enjoy quintessential Dumbo views."