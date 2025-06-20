SubscribeSign In
This 19th-Century Brooklyn Factory Now Holds a Luxe $2.8M Town HouseView 9 Photos

This 19th-Century Brooklyn Factory Now Holds a Luxe $2.8M Town House

Set in Dumbo’s Brick and Timber building, the two-floor residence has huge archways, a custom kitchen, and a roof deck.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: 168 Plymouth Street, Town house B, Brooklyn, NY

Price: $2,745,000

Architect: Masury & Sons Paintworks

Year Built: 1891

Renovation Date: 2019

Renovation Architect: Alloy Development

Footprint: 2,067 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2  baths)

From the Agent: "Town house B at 168 Plymouth Street is a one-of-a-kind home located within one of Dumbo’s most coveted conversions by Alloy Development. Located in the historic Brick and Timber building, this 2,067-square-foot home is laid out as a gracious duplex, creating a town house feel within a sophisticated condo building with incredible amenities. This home is a perfect mix of historic character and contemporary interiors. Building amenities include a private courtyard entry, a 24-hour doorman, a beautifully decorated lobby lounge, a gym designed by La Palestra, bike storage, and a landscaped common roof deck with a grill and plenty of space to enjoy quintessential Dumbo views."

The home has two separate entrances, one of which was originally a horse and buggy loading dock.

The home has two separate entrances, one of which was originally a horse and buggy loading dock.

The custom kitchen is by the Italian brand RiFRA.

The custom kitchen is by the Italian brand RiFRA.

This 19th-Century Brooklyn Factory Now Holds a Luxe $2.8M Town House - Photo 3 of 8 -
East-facing windows bring sunshine into the living room.

East-facing windows bring sunshine into the living room.

This 19th-Century Brooklyn Factory Now Holds a Luxe $2.8M Town House - Photo 5 of 8 -
The main level’s flooring is white oak, while the garden level’s is finished concrete.

The main level’s flooring is white oak, while the garden level’s is finished concrete.

This 19th-Century Brooklyn Factory Now Holds a Luxe $2.8M Town House - Photo 7 of 8 -
This 19th-Century Brooklyn Factory Now Holds a Luxe $2.8M Town House - Photo 8 of 8 -

168 Plymouth Street, Town house B in Brooklyn, New York, is currently listed for $2,745,000 by Douglas Elliman brokers Lindsay Barton Barrett, Taylor Schultz, and agent Caroline Kasey.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.