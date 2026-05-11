Krisel & Palmer’s First Residence Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $3.6M

From the Agent: "Situated in the heart of Brentwood, this exceptional property at 12632 Sunset Blvd presents a rare opportunity to own the first home built in 1951 by noted architects William Krisel and Dan Palmer. The residence has been thoughtfully remodeled by Starr Williams Architecture, blending the home’s original midcentury character with updated design and functionality. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with light-filled living spaces, architectural details, and a seamless indoor/outdoor flow. The expansive lot offers privacy and includes an architectural ADU, suitable for use as a guesthouse, studio, or workspace. Located along the Sunset corridor, the home is in close proximity to Brentwood’s dining, shopping, and schools, with convenient access to Santa Monica and the Westside. This is a unique opportunity to own a remodeled architectural home in a highly desirable location."