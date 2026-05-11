Krisel & Palmer’s First Residence Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $3.6M
Location: 12632 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California
Price: $3,600,000
Year Built: 1951
Architects: William Krisel and Dan Palmer
Renovation Date: 2011 - 2026
Renovation Architect: Starr Williams Architecture
Landscape Architect: Chris Sosa
Footprint: 2,651 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 0.3 Acres
From the Agent: "Situated in the heart of Brentwood, this exceptional property at 12632 Sunset Blvd presents a rare opportunity to own the first home built in 1951 by noted architects William Krisel and Dan Palmer. The residence has been thoughtfully remodeled by Starr Williams Architecture, blending the home’s original midcentury character with updated design and functionality. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with light-filled living spaces, architectural details, and a seamless indoor/outdoor flow. The expansive lot offers privacy and includes an architectural ADU, suitable for use as a guesthouse, studio, or workspace. Located along the Sunset corridor, the home is in close proximity to Brentwood’s dining, shopping, and schools, with convenient access to Santa Monica and the Westside. This is a unique opportunity to own a remodeled architectural home in a highly desirable location."
12632 West Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $3,600,000 by Jesse Morton of Sotheby’s International Realty – Brentwood Brokerage.
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TopicsReal Estate
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