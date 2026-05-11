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Krisel & Palmer’s First Residence Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $3.6MView 15 Photos

Krisel & Palmer’s First Residence Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $3.6M

The updated Brentwood home is tucked into a leafy site with an outdoor kitchen, sauna, hot tub, and firepit.
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Location: 12632 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California

Price: $3,600,000

Year Built: 1951

Architects: William Krisel and Dan Palmer

Renovation Date: 2011 - 2026

Renovation Architect: Starr Williams Architecture

Landscape Architect: Chris Sosa

Footprint: 2,651 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.3 Acres

From the Agent: "Situated in the heart of Brentwood, this exceptional property at 12632 Sunset Blvd presents a rare opportunity to own the first home built in 1951 by noted architects William Krisel and Dan Palmer. The residence has been thoughtfully remodeled by Starr Williams Architecture, blending the home’s original midcentury character with updated design and functionality. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with light-filled living spaces, architectural details, and a seamless indoor/outdoor flow. The expansive lot offers privacy and includes an architectural ADU, suitable for use as a guesthouse, studio, or workspace. Located along the Sunset corridor, the home is in close proximity to Brentwood’s dining, shopping, and schools, with convenient access to Santa Monica and the Westside. This is a unique opportunity to own a remodeled architectural home in a highly desirable location."

After this initial project was built, William Krisel and Dan Palmer went on to work together on many Southern California homes.

After this initial project was built, William Krisel and Dan Palmer went on to work together on many Southern California homes.

Krisel & Palmer’s First Residence Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $3.6M - Photo 2 of 14 -
A curtain track can section off areas of the living room.

A curtain track can section off areas of the living room.

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The kitchen/dining/living room is daylit by clerestory&nbsp;windows and a wall of floor-to-ceiling glass.

The kitchen/dining/living room is daylit by clerestory windows and a wall of floor-to-ceiling glass.

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Krisel & Palmer’s First Residence Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $3.6M - Photo 7 of 14 -
Krisel & Palmer’s First Residence Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $3.6M - Photo 8 of 14 -
Krisel & Palmer’s First Residence Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $3.6M - Photo 9 of 14 -
Krisel & Palmer’s First Residence Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $3.6M - Photo 10 of 14 -
The ADU is currently set up as an office.

The ADU is currently set up as an office.

The backyard has an outdoor kitchen, sauna, and fireplace.

The backyard has an outdoor kitchen, sauna, and fireplace.

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Krisel & Palmer’s First Residence Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $3.6M - Photo 14 of 14 -

12632 West Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $3,600,000 by Jesse Morton of Sotheby’s International Realty – Brentwood Brokerage.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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