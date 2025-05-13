SubscribeSign In
This $5.5M L.A. Midcentury Has Reimagined Interiors and a Brand New PoolView 15 Photos

This $5.5M L.A. Midcentury Has Reimagined Interiors and a Brand New Pool

Local firm Ome Dezin saved the post-and-beam ceilings and brick fireplace while bringing in ribbed grass, a circular skylight, and a built-in kitchen banquette.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 708 N Kenter Ave, Los Angeles, California

Price: $5,498,000

Year Built: 1956

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Designers: Joelle Kutner and Jesse Rudolph of Ome Dezin

Footprint: 3,175 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.33 Acres

From the Agent: "Step inside this masterfully reimagined single-level midcentury home. At the heart of the house, the open-concept living and dining areas are anchored by a sleek fireplace, creating the perfect space for intimate gatherings or lively entertaining. A custom-built banquette offers a cozy spot for morning coffee, while the kitchen boasts high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, and impeccable finishes. The family room provides a flexible retreat, opening directly to the backyard for seamless indoor/outdoor flow. The primary suite is a sanctuary unto itself, with a spa-like en suite bathroom. Three additional en suite bedrooms offer ample space for kids, guests, or a home office. Every system in the home has been fully updated, ensuring modern efficiency without compromising its midcentury soul. A brand-new pool and lush landscaping create a serene retreat."

There was only one owner of the home before real estate developers Claire and Sam O'Connor purchased it.

There was only one owner of the home before real estate developers Claire and Sam O'Connor purchased it.

This $5.5M L.A. Midcentury Has Reimagined Interiors and a Brand New Pool - Photo 2 of 14 -

Add a caption

Gavin Cater
This $5.5M L.A. Midcentury Has Reimagined Interiors and a Brand New Pool - Photo 3 of 14 -
Ome Dezin, the renovation designers, were inspired by Le Corbusier’s concept of "harmony and contrast" as they paired natural materials with pops of color.

Ome Dezin, the renovation designers, were inspired by Le Corbusier’s concept of "harmony and contrast" as they paired natural materials with pops of color.

This $5.5M L.A. Midcentury Has Reimagined Interiors and a Brand New Pool - Photo 5 of 14 -
Several bedrooms open directly to the home’s tranquil backyard.

Several bedrooms open directly to the home’s tranquil backyard.

This $5.5M L.A. Midcentury Has Reimagined Interiors and a Brand New Pool - Photo 7 of 14 -
This $5.5M L.A. Midcentury Has Reimagined Interiors and a Brand New Pool - Photo 8 of 14 -
This $5.5M L.A. Midcentury Has Reimagined Interiors and a Brand New Pool - Photo 9 of 14 -
This $5.5M L.A. Midcentury Has Reimagined Interiors and a Brand New Pool - Photo 10 of 14 -
This $5.5M L.A. Midcentury Has Reimagined Interiors and a Brand New Pool - Photo 11 of 14 -
This $5.5M L.A. Midcentury Has Reimagined Interiors and a Brand New Pool - Photo 12 of 14 -
This $5.5M L.A. Midcentury Has Reimagined Interiors and a Brand New Pool - Photo 13 of 14 -
The pool was added when the home was renovated in 2025.

The pool was added when the home was renovated in 2025.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.