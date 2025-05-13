This $5.5M L.A. Midcentury Has Reimagined Interiors and a Brand New Pool

Lot Size: 0.33 Acres

From the Agent: "Step inside this masterfully reimagined single-level midcentury home. At the heart of the house, the open-concept living and dining areas are anchored by a sleek fireplace, creating the perfect space for intimate gatherings or lively entertaining. A custom-built banquette offers a cozy spot for morning coffee, while the kitchen boasts high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, and impeccable finishes. The family room provides a flexible retreat, opening directly to the backyard for seamless indoor/outdoor flow. The primary suite is a sanctuary unto itself, with a spa-like en suite bathroom. Three additional en suite bedrooms offer ample space for kids, guests, or a home office. Every system in the home has been fully updated, ensuring modern efficiency without compromising its midcentury soul. A brand-new pool and lush landscaping create a serene retreat."