This $5.5M L.A. Midcentury Has Reimagined Interiors and a Brand New Pool
Location: 708 N Kenter Ave, Los Angeles, California
Price: $5,498,000
Year Built: 1956
Renovation Date: 2025
Renovation Designers: Joelle Kutner and Jesse Rudolph of Ome Dezin
Footprint: 3,175 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.33 Acres
From the Agent: "Step inside this masterfully reimagined single-level midcentury home. At the heart of the house, the open-concept living and dining areas are anchored by a sleek fireplace, creating the perfect space for intimate gatherings or lively entertaining. A custom-built banquette offers a cozy spot for morning coffee, while the kitchen boasts high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, and impeccable finishes. The family room provides a flexible retreat, opening directly to the backyard for seamless indoor/outdoor flow. The primary suite is a sanctuary unto itself, with a spa-like en suite bathroom. Three additional en suite bedrooms offer ample space for kids, guests, or a home office. Every system in the home has been fully updated, ensuring modern efficiency without compromising its midcentury soul. A brand-new pool and lush landscaping create a serene retreat."
Add a captionGavin Cater
708 N Kenter Ave, Los Angeles, California is currently listed for $5,498,000 by Claire O’Connor of O’Connor Estates.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.