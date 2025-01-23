This $2M Home Near Palm Springs Has a Boulder in the Bathroom

From the Agent: "Crowning the highest point in Idyllwild’s exclusive gated enclave of Tahquitz Shadow Estates, this contemporary home, sitting on just under 30 acres, reveals a private world where architecture blends into its natural setting among pines, oaks, and boulders. Built into the mountainside, the estate spans approximately 3,320 square feet and frames views with an abundance of picture, clerestory, and mitered windows. The fully furnished design features an entry with an indoor/outdoor waterfall, redwood ceilings that soar up to 26 feet, dramatic angles, a multitiered staircase, an office, three bedroom suites, four baths, a custom kitchen, a game room, a great room with wet bar, and a climate-controlled 1,100-bottle wine cellar. The outdoor spaces are just as impressive, with refinished or newly replaced decks offering perfect spots to soak in the scenery. One of a trio of outdoor decks joins a spa, while another deck features a redwood bridge that splits a boulder, leading to a custom-built glass-and-steel front door."