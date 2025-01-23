This $2M Home Near Palm Springs Has a Boulder in the Bathroom

New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
With walls of rock and incredible views of the San Jacinto Mountains, this Idyllwild house literally brings the outdoors in.
Text by
Location: 55290 Forest Haven Drive, Idyllwild, CA

Price: $1,949,000

Year Built: 1999

Architect: Dennis McGuire

Footprint: 3,320 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 29.52 Acres

From the Agent: "Crowning the highest point in Idyllwild’s exclusive gated enclave of Tahquitz Shadow Estates, this contemporary home, sitting on just under 30 acres, reveals a private world where architecture blends into its natural setting among pines, oaks, and boulders. Built into the mountainside, the estate spans approximately 3,320 square feet and frames views with an abundance of picture, clerestory, and mitered windows. The fully furnished design features an entry with an indoor/outdoor waterfall, redwood ceilings that soar up to 26 feet, dramatic angles, a multitiered staircase, an office, three bedroom suites, four baths, a custom kitchen, a game room, a great room with wet bar, and a climate-controlled 1,100-bottle wine cellar. The outdoor spaces are just as impressive, with refinished or newly replaced decks offering perfect spots to soak in the scenery. One of a trio of outdoor decks joins a spa, while another deck features a redwood bridge that splits a boulder, leading to a custom-built glass-and-steel front door."

Rather than altering the landscape, architect Dennis McGuire incorporated it into the home’s design. A boulder interrupts the railing on one of the decks.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The house features three separate decks, each of which is either new or recently refinished.

The 3,320 square foot home is available fully furnished and move-in ready.

Nestled in the San Jacinto mountains, the home is a 50-minute drive from Palm Springs.

55290 Forest Haven Drive is located in Idyllwild, California, and is currently listed for $1,949,000 by Cochran & Miracle.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

