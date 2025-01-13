This Wild $1.7M Home in Ottawa Revolves Around a Tree
Location: 20 Qualicum Street, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Price: $2,399,000 CAD (approximately $1,662,030 USD)
Year Built: 1969
Architect: James Strutt
Renovation Date: 2024
Renovation Designer: Mike Splinter Cartesian Homes
Footprint: 3,285 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 1.042 Acres
From the Agent: "20 Qualicum, also known as the Bormann House, is a serene masterpiece crafted by architect James Strutt, showcasing midcentury brilliance in its thoughtfully designed spaces. The understated facade, with its low, shingled, asymmetrical roof over the two-car garage, blends into the surrounding rugged landscape. This subtle exterior offers just a hint of what’s inside—a circular home that gracefully follows the contours of the hill on which it sits. Walls are used sparingly and only where necessary, emphasizing the theme of spacious, fluid living. The design beautifully integrates natural elements like stone, brick, and wood, creating a space that is both invigorating and comfortable."
20 Qualicum St., located in Ottawa, Canada, is currently listed for $2,399,000 CAD (about $1,662,030 USD) by Engel & Völkers.
