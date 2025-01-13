New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
This Wild $1.7M Home in Ottawa Revolves Around a Tree

Designed by architect James Strutt in 1969, the Bormann House is wrapped in wood and surrounded by dense forest.
Location: 20 Qualicum Street, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Price: $2,399,000 CAD (approximately $1,662,030 USD)

Year Built: 1969

Architect: James Strutt

Renovation Date: 2024

Renovation Designer: Mike Splinter Cartesian Homes

Footprint: 3,285 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 1.042 Acres

From the Agent: "20 Qualicum, also known as the Bormann House, is a serene masterpiece crafted by architect James Strutt, showcasing midcentury brilliance in its thoughtfully designed spaces. The understated facade, with its low, shingled, asymmetrical roof over the two-car garage, blends into the surrounding rugged landscape. This subtle exterior offers just a hint of what’s inside—a circular home that gracefully follows the contours of the hill on which it sits. Walls are used sparingly and only where necessary, emphasizing the theme of spacious, fluid living. The design beautifully integrates natural elements like stone, brick, and wood, creating a space that is both invigorating and comfortable."

The home is laid out in a spiraling plan that wraps around a central courtyard.

Skylights shine down on planters set atop built-in storage units.

The home is set on a densely forested site, and a creek runs through the property.

