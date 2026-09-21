The Double-Height Atrium Is Still the Best Part of This Revived ’70s Australian Home
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Project Details:
Location: Glen Iris, Australia
Architect: WOWOWA / @wowowaarch
Footprint: 3,229 square feet
Builder: The Carbonist
Structural and Civil Engineer: R.I Brown
Landscape Design: MJB Landscapes
Photographer: Sean Fennessy
From the Architect: "Published in Belle Magazine August 1978, WOWOWA x Borland Crossman House is a restoration, repair and adaptive heritage reimagining of a Kevin Borland modernist gem in Glen Iris, on Boon Wurrung/Bunurong and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Country. Designing with the angel of Borland on our shoulder, WOWOWA carefully disassembled the moments of the house that no longer served a contemporary family and stitched them back together in a way that feels both fresh and deeply respectful.
"The home’s double-height, fern-filled internal garden atrium remains its most recognizable feature, filtered by an east-facing slatted shade structure. Beige curved brick walls funnel visitors from the street, through a lushly landscaped garden hosting plants protected and cared for throughout construction. The clients saw themselves as custodians rather than owners, with a commitment to circularity and craftsmanship so strong they were willing to pay more to reuse than replace.
"Spatial interventions were executed with precision. A faceted half-circle window suite was shifted to allow an eight-person dining table, while a new sunken lounge honors the removal of a non-compliant spiral staircase that once blocked light and severed the visual connection to the garden. By reducing overlooking, the house was transformed into a more private sanctuary. Noninvasive reorientation of the pantry, laundry, and powder room aligned with the home’s 45-degree-loving structural logic. This was so faithfully observed that even the lights pivot to 45 degrees.
"For WOWOWA, the study is the hero moment. Formerly a mechanical room turned storage, a section revealed an opportunity for new sight lines into the atrium. Timber lining was carefully removed and replaced with a matching facade curtain wall, allowing a crafted coved joinery desk to mitigate the low ceiling height and visually connect through the void to the revitalized internal garden.
"Existing timber linings were removed, sorted, repaired, and reinstalled alongside new boards color-matched through a replicated whitewash oil process—completed by the clients themselves. Brickwork was on-site cleaned and reused in the back deck and workshop. Joiner Mood relaminated the original kitchen benchtop into a new form, repaired doors, veneers and bedheads, while fixtures, handles, basins and lights were retained, repaired and reused.
"Wearing puffer jackets indoors through winter galvanized the clients’ sustainability efforts: Brick walls were fully relined and insulated, glazing upgraded to thermally broken double glazing matching Borland’s original fin profiles, and a destratification fan installed. Gas was removed, heat pumps installed, and rainwater fully harvested."
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