The Double-Height Atrium Is Still the Best Part of This Revived ’70s Australian Home

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Published in Belle Magazine August 1978, WOWOWA x Borland Crossman House is a restoration, repair and adaptive heritage reimagining of a Kevin Borland modernist gem in Glen Iris, on Boon Wurrung/Bunurong and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Country. Designing with the angel of Borland on our shoulder, WOWOWA carefully disassembled the moments of the house that no longer served a contemporary family and stitched them back together in a way that feels both fresh and deeply respectful.

"The home’s double-height, fern-filled internal garden atrium remains its most recognizable feature, filtered by an east-facing slatted shade structure. Beige curved brick walls funnel visitors from the street, through a lushly landscaped garden hosting plants protected and cared for throughout construction. The clients saw themselves as custodians rather than owners, with a commitment to circularity and craftsmanship so strong they were willing to pay more to reuse than replace.

"Spatial interventions were executed with precision. A faceted half-circle window suite was shifted to allow an eight-person dining table, while a new sunken lounge honors the removal of a non-compliant spiral staircase that once blocked light and severed the visual connection to the garden. By reducing overlooking, the house was transformed into a more private sanctuary. Noninvasive reorientation of the pantry, laundry, and powder room aligned with the home’s 45-degree-loving structural logic. This was so faithfully observed that even the lights pivot to 45 degrees.