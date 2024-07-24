SubscribeSign In
In Normandy, a Legendary Concrete Home by Claude Parent Asks €3.6MView 7 Photos

In Normandy, a Legendary Concrete Home by Claude Parent Asks €3.6M

Set on nine wooded acres, the Bordeaux-Le Pecq House is a 1960s brutalist gem with an iconic sweeping roofline.
Text by
View 7 Photos

Location: Normandy, France

Price: €3,600,000 (approximately $3,906,522 USD)

Architect: Claude Parent

Footprint: 4,413 square feet (five bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 9.14 acres

From the Agent: "In the 1960s, Claude Parent, one of France’s most important architects, created a revolutionary masterpiece in a remote forest in Normandy. Inspired by an encounter with the philosopher Paul Virilio, Parent designed a bold and extravagant house for the artist Andrée Bordeaux-Le Pecq. The unique building is as extravagant as it is cleverly laid out inside and sits on a nine-acre plot with a small private forest and a tennis court—just over an hour’s drive from Paris in Normandy. Behind the simple gate, a long gravel path leads down to the house. The first thing you notice is the spectacular roof construction that has made the villa so famous in the design world. The house is divided into two areas dedicated to different needs: the public area with a studio, which is now used as a living and dining area, and the private area with three bedrooms and associated bathrooms. Concrete, glass, and light wood are the dominant building materials inside—complemented by the antique terra-cotta floor, laid in a herringbone pattern, that extends uniformly out onto the terrace. The roof enables a spectacular spatial profile inside and is echoed by curved, white walls."

The home’s sculptural, curved roofline breaks up the blocky structure of its lower volumes.

The home’s sculptural, curved roofline breaks up the blocky structure of its lower volumes.

In Normandy, a Legendary Concrete Home by Claude Parent Asks €3.6M - Photo 2 of 6 -
The living area is finished in concrete, glass, wood, and brick.

The living area is finished in concrete, glass, wood, and brick.

In Normandy, a Legendary Concrete Home by Claude Parent Asks €3.6M - Photo 4 of 6 -
An office capped with a skylight awaits upstairs, just beneath the curved concrete roof.

An office capped with a skylight awaits upstairs, just beneath the curved concrete roof.

In Normandy, a Legendary Concrete Home by Claude Parent Asks €3.6M - Photo 6 of 6 -
Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.