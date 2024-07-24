In Normandy, a Legendary Concrete Home by Claude Parent Asks €3.6M

Footprint: 4,413 square feet (five bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 9.14 acres

From the Agent: "In the 1960s, Claude Parent, one of France’s most important architects, created a revolutionary masterpiece in a remote forest in Normandy. Inspired by an encounter with the philosopher Paul Virilio, Parent designed a bold and extravagant house for the artist Andrée Bordeaux-Le Pecq. The unique building is as extravagant as it is cleverly laid out inside and sits on a nine-acre plot with a small private forest and a tennis court—just over an hour’s drive from Paris in Normandy. Behind the simple gate, a long gravel path leads down to the house. The first thing you notice is the spectacular roof construction that has made the villa so famous in the design world. The house is divided into two areas dedicated to different needs: the public area with a studio, which is now used as a living and dining area, and the private area with three bedrooms and associated bathrooms. Concrete, glass, and light wood are the dominant building materials inside—complemented by the antique terra-cotta floor, laid in a herringbone pattern, that extends uniformly out onto the terrace. The roof enables a spectacular spatial profile inside and is echoed by curved, white walls."