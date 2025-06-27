You Can Rent These Floating Cabins Year-Round—Even When the Water Freezes
A collection of on-lake, off-grid retreats across Québec encourages visitors to unplug in every season.
Text by
Nicolas Robitaille met Pierre-Luc Routhier when they were kids, tied together by mutual interests that bonded them into adulthood. "We've always shared a love for nature, building things, and dreaming up wild ideas," Nicolas says.
Kelly Dawson
Contributor
Kelly Dawson is a writer in Los Angeles who has been contributing to Dwell's print and online publications since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @kellydawsonwrites.
Published