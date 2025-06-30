SubscribeSign In
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Original Apprentices Designed This $1M Home North of NYCView 15 Photos

One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Original Apprentices Designed This $1M Home North of NYC

Edgar Tafel worked on Fallingwater before he devised the 1949 Bookstaber House, which just hit the market for the second time.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 100 Old Pascack Road, Pearl River, New York

Price: $975,000

Year Built: 1949

Architect: Edgar Tafel

Footprint: 2,020 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 1.56 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed by renowned architect Edgar Tafel, the Bookstaber House is a luminous, architecturally significant midcentury-modern residence. Tafel started as an apprentice to Frank Lloyd Wright. Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout invite natural light and offer uninterrupted views of the surrounding landscape, with mature trees giving a sense of serene seclusion. The home has been thoughtfully updated by the current owners, who purchased it directly from the Bookstaber family. The house sits on a serene, secluded lot with more than an acre of woods, abutting Pascack Brook and parkland. Whether you're seeking a full-time residence, a stylish weekend retreat, or a truly livable piece of architectural history, the Bookstaber House is a rare opportunity to live with intention, just outside the city."

Architect Edgar Tafel met the original homeowner Henry Bookstaber while they were both serving in WWII.

Architect Edgar Tafel met the original homeowner Henry Bookstaber while they were both serving in WWII.

The Bookstabers designed the concrete art piece above the fireplace themselves.

The Bookstabers designed the concrete art piece above the fireplace themselves.

One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Original Apprentices Designed This $1M Home North of NYC - Photo 3 of 14 -
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Original Apprentices Designed This $1M Home North of NYC - Photo 4 of 14 -
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Original Apprentices Designed This $1M Home North of NYC - Photo 5 of 14 -
The current owners updated the home’s kitchen, bathrooms, and patio.

The current owners updated the home’s kitchen, bathrooms, and patio.

One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Original Apprentices Designed This $1M Home North of NYC - Photo 7 of 14 -
Edgar Tafel worked on many Frank Lloyd Wright projects, including Fallingwater.

Edgar Tafel worked on many Frank Lloyd Wright projects, including Fallingwater.

One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Original Apprentices Designed This $1M Home North of NYC - Photo 9 of 14 -
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Original Apprentices Designed This $1M Home North of NYC - Photo 10 of 14 -
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Original Apprentices Designed This $1M Home North of NYC - Photo 11 of 14 -
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Original Apprentices Designed This $1M Home North of NYC - Photo 12 of 14 -
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Original Apprentices Designed This $1M Home North of NYC - Photo 13 of 14 -
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Original Apprentices Designed This $1M Home North of NYC - Photo 14 of 14 -

100 Old Pascack Road in Pearl River, New York, is currently listed for $975,000 by Marjorie Galen of Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty.

Cover photo by Anthony Tagliaferri.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.