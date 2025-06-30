One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Original Apprentices Designed This $1M Home North of NYC

From the Agent: "Designed by renowned architect Edgar Tafel, the Bookstaber House is a luminous, architecturally significant midcentury-modern residence. Tafel started as an apprentice to Frank Lloyd Wright. Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout invite natural light and offer uninterrupted views of the surrounding landscape, with mature trees giving a sense of serene seclusion. The home has been thoughtfully updated by the current owners, who purchased it directly from the Bookstaber family. The house sits on a serene, secluded lot with more than an acre of woods, abutting Pascack Brook and parkland. Whether you're seeking a full-time residence, a stylish weekend retreat, or a truly livable piece of architectural history, the Bookstaber House is a rare opportunity to live with intention, just outside the city."