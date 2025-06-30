One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Original Apprentices Designed This $1M Home North of NYC
Location: 100 Old Pascack Road, Pearl River, New York
Price: $975,000
Year Built: 1949
Architect: Edgar Tafel
Footprint: 2,020 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)
Lot Size: 1.56 Acres
From the Agent: "Designed by renowned architect Edgar Tafel, the Bookstaber House is a luminous, architecturally significant midcentury-modern residence. Tafel started as an apprentice to Frank Lloyd Wright. Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout invite natural light and offer uninterrupted views of the surrounding landscape, with mature trees giving a sense of serene seclusion. The home has been thoughtfully updated by the current owners, who purchased it directly from the Bookstaber family. The house sits on a serene, secluded lot with more than an acre of woods, abutting Pascack Brook and parkland. Whether you're seeking a full-time residence, a stylish weekend retreat, or a truly livable piece of architectural history, the Bookstaber House is a rare opportunity to live with intention, just outside the city."
100 Old Pascack Road in Pearl River, New York, is currently listed for $975,000 by Marjorie Galen of Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty.
Cover photo by Anthony Tagliaferri.
