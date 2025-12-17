Old-World Details Define This Radically Revamped Manhattan Penthouse Seeking $9M
Location: 21 Bond Street, Penthouse, New York, New York
Price: $8,995,000
Year Built: 1893
Architects: Buchman & Deisler
Renovation Date: 2020
Renovation Architect: Nasser Nakib
Size: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths
From the Agent: "21 Bond Street stands within the NoHo Historic District as a remarkable example of late 19th-century commercial architecture. Commissioned by real estate operator Leon Tannenbaum and designed by Buchman & Deisler in 1893, the six-story loft and store building was conceived as a modern interpretation of the Renaissance Revival style. Its cast-iron storefront, framed by brownstone piers, Palladian-inspired second-story windows, and intricate rosettes set within a triangular pediment, reflects the decorative ambition of the era. The residence was reimagined by a noted New York architect. Seeking to reveal the original character of the 1893 structure, the architect stripped away sheetrock, exposing the century-old brick and timber framing. A massive new skylight was installed at the center of the living room, drawing sunlight through 14-foot-tall ceilings. Throughout, antique European elements introduce a sense of lived-in grandeur—a Provençal-style mantel discovered at the Paris flea market anchors the living room fireplace."
21 Bond Street, Penthouse, New York, New York is currently listed for $8,995,000 by @TheCreativesAgent / Esteban Gomez of Compass.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.