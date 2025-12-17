Old-World Details Define This Radically Revamped Manhattan Penthouse Seeking $9M

Size: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths

From the Agent: "21 Bond Street stands within the NoHo Historic District as a remarkable example of late 19th-century commercial architecture. Commissioned by real estate operator Leon Tannenbaum and designed by Buchman & Deisler in 1893, the six-story loft and store building was conceived as a modern interpretation of the Renaissance Revival style. Its cast-iron storefront, framed by brownstone piers, Palladian-inspired second-story windows, and intricate rosettes set within a triangular pediment, reflects the decorative ambition of the era. The residence was reimagined by a noted New York architect. Seeking to reveal the original character of the 1893 structure, the architect stripped away sheetrock, exposing the century-old brick and timber framing. A massive new skylight was installed at the center of the living room, drawing sunlight through 14-foot-tall ceilings. Throughout, antique European elements introduce a sense of lived-in grandeur—a Provençal-style mantel discovered at the Paris flea market anchors the living room fireplace."