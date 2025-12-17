SubscribeSign In
Old-World Details Define This Radically Revamped Manhattan Penthouse Seeking $9MView 15 Photos

Old-World Details Define This Radically Revamped Manhattan Penthouse Seeking $9M

After scrapping the home’s sheetrock, the architect homeowner exposed its brick and timber structure and installed huge skylights and a massive French mantel.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 21 Bond Street, Penthouse, New York, New York

Price: $8,995,000

Year Built: 1893

Architects: Buchman & Deisler

Renovation Date: 2020

Renovation Architect: Nasser Nakib

Size: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths

From the Agent: "21 Bond Street stands within the NoHo Historic District as a remarkable example of late 19th-century commercial architecture. Commissioned by real estate operator Leon Tannenbaum and designed by Buchman & Deisler in 1893, the six-story loft and store building was conceived as a modern interpretation of the Renaissance Revival style. Its cast-iron storefront, framed by brownstone piers, Palladian-inspired second-story windows, and intricate rosettes set within a triangular pediment, reflects the decorative ambition of the era. The residence was reimagined by a noted New York architect. Seeking to reveal the original character of the 1893 structure, the architect stripped away sheetrock, exposing the century-old brick and timber framing. A massive new skylight was installed at the center of the living room, drawing sunlight through 14-foot-tall ceilings. Throughout, antique European elements introduce a sense of lived-in grandeur—a Provençal-style mantel discovered at the Paris flea market anchors the living room fireplace."

The living room is topped with a large skylight, and it features a 125-inch projector screen.

The living room is topped with a large skylight, and it features a 125-inch projector screen.

The mantel surrounding the fireplace was discovered at a Paris flea market.

The mantel surrounding the fireplace was discovered at a Paris flea market.

The home’s double-height ceilings measure 14 feet tall.

The home’s double-height ceilings measure 14 feet tall.

Nasser Nakib, the renovation architect and owner, stripped the sheetrock from the walls, exposing the apartment’s brick and timber framing.

Nasser Nakib, the renovation architect and owner, stripped the sheetrock from the walls, exposing the apartment’s brick and timber framing.

Old-World Details Define This Radically Revamped Manhattan Penthouse Seeking $9M - Photo 5 of 14 -
Old-World Details Define This Radically Revamped Manhattan Penthouse Seeking $9M - Photo 6 of 14 -
Old-World Details Define This Radically Revamped Manhattan Penthouse Seeking $9M - Photo 7 of 14 -
Per the agent, "the flooring was replaced with Dinesen white oak planks, crafted from trees aged between eighty and two hundred years and individually selected for their grain and proportion."

Per the agent, "the flooring was replaced with Dinesen white oak planks, crafted from trees aged between eighty and two hundred years and individually selected for their grain and proportion."

Old-World Details Define This Radically Revamped Manhattan Penthouse Seeking $9M - Photo 9 of 14 -
Old-World Details Define This Radically Revamped Manhattan Penthouse Seeking $9M - Photo 10 of 14 -
Old-World Details Define This Radically Revamped Manhattan Penthouse Seeking $9M - Photo 11 of 14 -
Old-World Details Define This Radically Revamped Manhattan Penthouse Seeking $9M - Photo 12 of 14 -
Old-World Details Define This Radically Revamped Manhattan Penthouse Seeking $9M - Photo 13 of 14 -
Old-World Details Define This Radically Revamped Manhattan Penthouse Seeking $9M - Photo 14 of 14 -
w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.