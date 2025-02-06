Bob Dylan’s Former NYC Townhouse Lists to the Tune of $7.3M
Location: 242 East 49th Street, New York, New York
Price: $7,250,000
Year Built: 1899
Footprint: 5,395 square feet (5 bedrooms, 6 baths)
From the Agent: "Move right into 242 East 49th Street, a renovated 19-foot-wide townhouse with an elevator. Built in 1899, this five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home boasts approximately 5,400 square feet of interior space over five stories and features grand rooms, seven woodburning fireplaces, stunning arched floor-to-ceiling windows, central A/C, a security system, and an enchanting bilevel oversized south-facing rear garden. 242 East 49th Street is nestled in historic and coveted Turtle Bay Gardens, a private enclave of 20 homes steeped in history and boasting notable past residents including Bob Dylan, Stephen Sondheim, and E. B. White."
Published
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.