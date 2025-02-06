Bob Dylan’s Former NYC Townhouse Lists to the Tune of $7.3M

Footprint: 5,395 square feet (5 bedrooms, 6 baths)

From the Agent: "Move right into 242 East 49th Street, a renovated 19-foot-wide townhouse with an elevator. Built in 1899, this five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home boasts approximately 5,400 square feet of interior space over five stories and features grand rooms, seven woodburning fireplaces, stunning arched floor-to-ceiling windows, central A/C, a security system, and an enchanting bilevel oversized south-facing rear garden. 242 East 49th Street is nestled in historic and coveted Turtle Bay Gardens, a private enclave of 20 homes steeped in history and boasting notable past residents including Bob Dylan, Stephen Sondheim, and E. B. White."