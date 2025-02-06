SubscribeSign In
Bob Dylan’s Former NYC Townhouse Lists to the Tune of $7.3M

The legendary musician lived in this five-story brownstone in the middle of Manhattan for decades.
Text by
Location: 242 East 49th Street, New York, New York

Price: $7,250,000

Year Built: 1899

Footprint: 5,395 square feet (5 bedrooms, 6 baths) 

From the Agent: "Move right into 242 East 49th Street, a renovated 19-foot-wide townhouse with an elevator. Built in 1899, this five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home boasts approximately 5,400 square feet of interior space over five stories and features grand rooms, seven woodburning fireplaces, stunning arched floor-to-ceiling windows, central A/C, a security system, and an enchanting bilevel oversized south-facing rear garden. 242 East 49th Street is nestled in historic and coveted Turtle Bay Gardens, a private enclave of 20 homes steeped in history and boasting notable past residents including Bob Dylan, Stephen Sondheim, and E. B. White."

The townhouse has five floors, which can be accessed via stairs or elevator.

Four of the five bedrooms have woodburning fireplaces.

The primary bathroom features a Juliet balcony and a steam sauna.

The home comes with access to Turtle Bay Gardens, a private park only accessible to the surrounding 20 townhouses.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

