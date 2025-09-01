Bob Dylan Lived in This $3M Harlem Townhouse for Over a Decade

Architect: Stanford White

Footprint: 4,500 square feet (5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

From the Agent: "265 West 139th Street is a rare architectural offering—designed by Stanford White in 1893 and remarkably preserved, restored, and future-proofed over its 13 decades. This five-bedroom townhouse blends 19th-century craftsmanship with 21st-century upgrades. Once home to Bob Dylan, the residence links 132 years of cultural and architectural history to the present, on one of Harlem’s most significant blocks. With its cultural legacy, preserved architecture, and private parking, this is a rare chance to live in one of the city’s most historic and inspiring settings."