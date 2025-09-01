SubscribeSign In
Bob Dylan Lived in This $3M Harlem Townhouse for Over a Decade

The famed musician’s former New York City home dates back to 1891, and it’s packed with original woodwork and tile.
Text by
Location: 265 West 139th Street, New York, New York

Price: $3,000,000

Year Built: 1891

Architect: Stanford White

Footprint: 4,500 square feet (5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

From the Agent: "265 West 139th Street is a rare architectural offering—designed by Stanford White in 1893 and remarkably preserved, restored, and future-proofed over its 13 decades. This five-bedroom townhouse blends 19th-century craftsmanship with 21st-century upgrades. Once home to Bob Dylan, the residence links 132 years of cultural and architectural history to the present, on one of Harlem’s most significant blocks. With its cultural legacy, preserved architecture, and private parking, this is a rare chance to live in one of the city’s most historic and inspiring settings."

The tiles in the vestibule date back to 19th century when the home was built.

The tiles in the vestibule date back to 19th century when the home was built.

On the parlor floor, the ceilings reach up to 10 feet in height.

On the parlor floor, the ceilings reach up to 10 feet in height.

The kitchen is fully updated with Gaggenau appliances.&nbsp;

The kitchen is fully updated with Gaggenau appliances. 

The third-floor bedrooms share a skylit bathroom.

The third-floor bedrooms share a skylit bathroom.

The house sits in St. Nicholas Historic District, also known Striver’s Row, which is considered a prime example of 19th-century New York architecture.

The house sits in St. Nicholas Historic District, also known Striver’s Row, which is considered a prime example of 19th-century New York architecture.

265 West 139th Street in New York, New York, is currently listed for $3,000,000 by Colin Montgomery and Stan Ponte of Sotheby’s International Realty—East Side Manhattan Brokerage.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real EstateCelebrity Homes

