Blueland Cofounder Sarah Paiji Yoo’s Home Picks are Chic, Clean, and Eco-Conscious

"I had gone through this whole journey when I became a new mom learning about microplastics and how it’s contaminating our drinking water, our food, and every area of our bodies and our planet," she says. After the birth of her son, Yoo was cleaning his high chair with a generic multi-surface cleaner when it gave her pause. "I stepped back and looked around — there are so many products, especially in the cleaning category, where you’re unnecessarily buying a new plastic bottle every time and you’re mostly paying for water." The term microplastics may be commonplace today but Yoo recalls that seven years ago when she began conceiving the idea for Blueland, it wasn’t as easy to find information about how to avoid them. "Ultimately, we wanted to create [a line of plastic-free products] that people could actually adopt since we know how hard it is to change people’s behaviors." (Yoo can attest to the difficulty of living free of single-use plastics — she went zero-waste for the first two years when Blueland was launching, saying she "did the whole cloth diaper thing, the whole nine yards.")

Blueland’s first hire was Syed Naqvi, the Chief Innovation Officer (previously, he had been at Method where he was the Director of Formulation). Naqvi, who also had a long career in probiotics and nutritional supplements, developed what is now Blueland’s signature format: fully concentrated cleaning tablets. All customers have to do is add water to a reusable glass Blueland bottle, drop in a tablet, then let it dissolve into a cleaning formula. Blueland’s lineup of products include dishwasher and laundry tablets, a toilet bowl cleaner, a hand soap, a multi-surface and glass/mirror cleaner, and bath and body products.

Yoo, who lives in an apartment in the Upper West Side of Manhattan with her family (now with two young boys, aged three and seven), is equally conscious about where her furnishings come from. She opts to buy secondhand or vintage as much as possible, which can result in a fun and unexpected mix of design eras and aesthetics. There’s a 1940s Danish banana sofa that Yoo found on Etsy that was originally hot pink but was recently reupholstered. She scored two "crazy orange" Pierre Paulin chairs and a vintage Italian Murano chandelier from another vintage retailer. Her coffee table was sourced from friends. Every room embodies a specific energy with painted walls to match: "What we call our playroom or TV room is dark blue and we have a big bright blue Ethan Cook piece in there," says Yoo. "My older son’s bedroom is a mustardy yellow; my younger son’s room is green; my office is pink; and I wanted our living room to be really tidy, peaceful, Zen, and white."