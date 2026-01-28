A Curvy Blue Banquette Solves a Tiny Berlin Apartment’s Puzzling Shape
Project Details:
Location: Berlin, Germany
Architect: Some Place Studio / @someplacestudio
Footprint: 215 square feet
Carpenter: Studio Tegel
Photographer: Daniel Faro / @daniellfaro
From the Architect: "This kitchen and bathroom renovation addresses spatial conditions typical of Berlin’s turn-of-the-century altbau apartments. Embracing idiosyncrasies such as odd angles and windowless rooms, the design works with the existing structure, using color, materials, and light to create a contemporary intervention within a historic structure.
"In the kitchen, what was once a narrow and cramped layout has been reorganized to make full use of its single window. A custom corner banquette in deep blue creates a cozy place to sit and socialize during cooking or informal meals. The cabinetry is built from gray Valchromat, with stainless steel countertops and front panels that set a sleek contrast to the upholstered corner. During construction, the removal of aged tiles unexpectedly revealed original Berlin parquet flooring, which was carefully restored and integrated into the new scheme. To further optimize the apartment’s limited space, the washing machine was relocated from the bathroom to the kitchen, allowing the bathroom to be redesigned more efficiently. A selection of vintage lamps all locally sourced from Berlin adds another layer of character and authenticity.
"The bathroom had previously felt tight and impractical, with little storage and no natural light. A recessed lighting panel was introduced to mimic daylight with adjustable brightness and tone. Surfaces in light-colored microcement unify the built-in niches, while a custom sink unit aligns precisely with the niche above. The mirror conceals additional recessed storage, making full use of the available depth. While the overall layout has largely remained the same, added storage, the daylight panel, and a new wall texture create the impression of a more generous space. This project is part of an ongoing series of renovations by Some Place Studio, where existing conditions are carefully integrated into a bold and contemporary design."
