A Curvy Blue Banquette Solves a Tiny Berlin Apartment’s Puzzling Shape

Houses We Love:

Photographer: Daniel Faro / @daniellfaro

From the Architect: "This kitchen and bathroom renovation addresses spatial conditions typical of Berlin’s turn-of-the-century altbau apartments. Embracing idiosyncrasies such as odd angles and windowless rooms, the design works with the existing structure, using color, materials, and light to create a contemporary intervention within a historic structure.



"In the kitchen, what was once a narrow and cramped layout has been reorganized to make full use of its single window. A custom corner banquette in deep blue creates a cozy place to sit and socialize during cooking or informal meals. The cabinetry is built from gray Valchromat, with stainless steel countertops and front panels that set a sleek contrast to the upholstered corner. During construction, the removal of aged tiles unexpectedly revealed original Berlin parquet flooring, which was carefully restored and integrated into the new scheme. To further optimize the apartment’s limited space, the washing machine was relocated from the bathroom to the kitchen, allowing the bathroom to be redesigned more efficiently. A selection of vintage lamps all locally sourced from Berlin adds another layer of character and authenticity.