They Built a Kayaking Crash Pad That Mimics the Famed Archipelago It Sits On
They Built a Kayaking Crash Pad That Mimics the Famed Archipelago It Sits On

The pandemic prompted a couple to commit to the San Juan Islands, where they built a string of black cabins that appear to float on a network of boardwalks.
Text by
While some people’s real estate searches revolve around grand views, extra bathrooms, or ample storage, Los Angeleno Todd Stevens’s was focused on something outside the house: kayaking. While he had found some good spots in Southern California over the years, his commute time to the water was long, so he started looking for a place to build a getaway that would provide better proximity to water. "By 2000, I was dream-searching real estate sites, looking for places near good kayaking," Todd says.

