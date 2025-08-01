They Built a Kayaking Crash Pad That Mimics the Famed Archipelago It Sits On

While some people’s real estate searches revolve around grand views, extra bathrooms, or ample storage, Los Angeleno Todd Stevens’s was focused on something outside the house: kayaking. While he had found some good spots in Southern California over the years, his commute time to the water was long, so he started looking for a place to build a getaway that would provide better proximity to water. "By 2000, I was dream-searching real estate sites, looking for places near good kayaking," Todd says.