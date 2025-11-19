Completely Knocking Down the Original Scottish Stone Cottage Would Have Been Easier

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Perthshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

Photographer: Itago Media From the Architect: "A stone farmworker’s cottage had stood abandoned and crumbling on this West Perthshire site since the 1930s. Even if it could have been restored, it would have been too small to meet the needs of contemporary family life. From a practical and financial perspective, demolition and a new build made the most sense, but Mallett chose a different path. The studio saw an opportunity to create something extraordinary: an emotionally resonant and highly ergonomic home deeply grounded in the West Perthshire landscape, the local vernacular, and the site’s rural history. "Rather than demolish the remnants of the cottage, Mallett chose to build a timber-framed structure inside the existing stone shell. This preserved as much of the remaining stone structure as possible, working within its original footprint, while adding a bold contemporary intervention. Influenced by the surrounding mountain views and the pared-back principles of Norwegian ‘hytte’ design, the four-bedroom home strikes a careful balance between past and present, blending vernacular character with contemporary form.