Biohacking Has Come for Our Homes

In October 1999, an Onion article titled "New E-Toilet To Revolutionize Online Shitting" proclaimed the arrival of a "cutting-edge cyberdump technology" deemed "Number 2.0" by the Silicon Valley set. The computer-slash-toilet had "the potential to forever alter the way humans defecate," the satirical piece read, through features like "real-time urine-streaming" and "point, click, and shit capability." Last October, in the real world, Kohler Health, a new subsidiary of the kitchen and bath company, released its first product, the Dekoda. The $449 device attaches to the side of a toilet bowl and uses (downward-facing) optical sensors to analyze users’ urine and stool for gut health and hydration insights that are quickly transmitted to its app, where you can track things like "session" frequency and the time of day you tend to go. Using spectroscopy (the measure of light across wavelengths to detect a substance’s chemical properties) its sensors can assess things like stool consistency, which the app categorizes as either "Regular," "Hard," or "Loose," and users can add tags to their toilet session "reports" for added context. The sensors are also designed to detect traces of blood in the toilet bowl, which, as a gastroenterologist/influencer said in a #KohlerHealthPartner Instagram post about the product, "could be a sign of something more serious." That same month, health tech company Withings debuted two $380 shell-shaped urine trackers that suction onto the toilet bowl: U-Scan Nutrio and U-Scan Calci. The former checks users’ pee for ketone levels and other markers tied to metabolic health; the latter for parameters like calcium content that could signal the formation of kidney stones. In January, at-home urine test company Vivoo unveiled its hydration-analyzing toilet clip-on, and consumer health start-up Throne launched its AI-powered toilet sensor, which, according to its website, helps "passively" turn "every flush into insights." That Onion story was satirical, but the idea that digital technology would become so embedded in our daily existence that it would infiltrate the infrastructure of one of our most intimate spaces was, as it turns out, pretty spot on. An entire market has emerged around a vision of the toilet tied to our current fixation with "wellness" and the notion, which some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful people are selling, that our bodies can be optimized—if we’re willing to spend.

When the first Fitbit Tracker came out in 2009, the practice of biohacking—a blanket term for experimental approaches to self-improvement aimed at upgrading human performance—was just starting to penetrate popular culture, originating from fringe movements of 1980s DIY biologists. At the time, biohackers were mostly Silicon Valley tech bros with lots of disposable income to shell out on (often unregulated) products and procedures in the pursuit of their own enhancement. In the early 2010s, self-tracking practices started to shift, as sociologist Deborah Lupton writes in her book The Quantified Self, from the niche undertakings of numbers-obsessed subcultures to more of the general public. The year 2015 alone gave us the Apple Watch and Oura Ring, not to mention Gwyneth Paltrow’s vaginal-steaming endorsement on her lifestyle/wellness brand Goop’s website, signaling that putting the pursuit of health at the core of one’s personal identity and public perception was amassing cachet beyond the biohacking manosphere. But while wealthy wellness seekers like Paltrow and Dave Asprey, who popularized one of the biohacking movement’s first mainstream practices (adding butter to your coffee), might have already put infrared saunas and cryotherapy chambers in their homes, most of us were just starting to switch out our cookware for new nonstick options marketed as "nontoxic." The cult of wellness continues to be driven by the purchase of particular goods and services, and the rich lead the way. Health and wealth have always been imbricated, but in our increasingly optimization-obsessed culture, self-improvement isn’t just a personal endeavor; it’s something to be performed through consumption to signal virtue and status. Spend 10 minutes on social media and odds are you’ll swipe by at least one clip of a big-name longevity podcaster or wellness TikToker (even a gastroenterology influencer) touting a commercialized path to your best self, with uncertain credentials to do so, whether through injectable peptides or a mattress that self-adjusts its temperature to keep you in deep sleep. The message is largely: Your biological destiny is yours to conquer…if you just buy this…and this…and this. Most of these products, of course, aren’t cheap, and many have additional subscription fees for the corresponding app components. Included in the price, though, is the badge value. The latest health measure circulating social media is "poopmaxxing"—these fiber-infused sodas and gummies should help you. Just don’t forget to use the Kohler Health app to log your score. The logic that you need to be intimately attuned to the tides of your biological markers to live your healthiest, longest, and thereby best life has crept closer and closer to becoming dogma.