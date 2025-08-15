Wait Till You See the Ocean View at This $1.8M Big Sur Home
Location: 9265 Sycamore Canyon Road, Big Sur, California
Price: $1,850,000
Year Built: 2017
Designers: Heinz Legler and Veronique Lievre
Footprint: 1,325 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)
Lot Size: 5 Acres
From the Agent: "This tranquil oasis was designed and built by an entertainment industry couple, professional set builders and decorators for many years, as a personal refuge for themselves. An open floor plan connects public and private spaces under a single rectangular roof plane, with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors that blur the boundary between indoors and out, extending the living space out into the native landscape. Outside, a separate standalone structure doubles as guesthouse or art studio. Contemporary finishes throughout the house define a minimalist modern aesthetic: white walls accented by bookmatched walnut panels, dramatic custom cabinetry, European fixtures, hardwood floors, and a tile-clad wet room."
9265 Sycamore Canyon Road in Big Sur, California, is currently listed for $1,850,000 by Jonathan Spencer and Brian Linder of The Value Of Architecture/Compass.
