Wait Till You See the Ocean View at This $1.8M Big Sur Home

Set high on a hill overlooking the Pacific, the contemporary residence has massive windows, a full-length porch, and a wood-wrapped guesthouse.

Location: 9265 Sycamore Canyon Road, Big Sur, California

Price: $1,850,000

Year Built: 2017

Designers: Heinz Legler and Veronique Lievre

Footprint: 1,325 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 5 Acres

From the Agent: "This tranquil oasis was designed and built by an entertainment industry couple, professional set builders and decorators for many years, as a personal refuge for themselves. An open floor plan connects public and private spaces under a single rectangular roof plane, with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors that blur the boundary between indoors and out, extending the living space out into the native landscape. Outside, a separate standalone structure doubles as guesthouse or art studio. Contemporary finishes throughout the house define a minimalist modern aesthetic: white walls accented by bookmatched walnut panels, dramatic custom cabinetry, European fixtures, hardwood floors, and a tile-clad wet room."

Heinz Legler and Veronique Lievre began this project after creating a boutique hotel named Verana outside Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.&nbsp;

The kitchen sits at the center of the home, joining the private and common areas.

One of the bathrooms is wrapped in tiles from floor to ceiling.

The roof plane pitches up toward the ocean to capture views of the Pacific.

The property is nestled between miles of preserved trail systems for easy nature access.

9265 Sycamore Canyon Road in Big Sur, California, is currently listed for $1,850,000 by Jonathan Spencer and Brian Linder of The Value Of Architecture/Compass.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

