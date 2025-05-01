An Off-Grid Villa on the Coast of Nicaragua Just Surfaced for $850K
Location: Lot 34, Big Sky Ranch, Escamequita, Nicaragua
Price: $820,000
Year Built: 2020
Designer: Karin Eigner
Footprint: 6,500 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths)
Lot Size: 2 Acres
From the Agent: "Big Sky Ranch is a 320-acre equestrian community perched above the Pacific Ocean in southern Nicaragua, where solar-powered homes rest on breezy ridgelines with panoramic views. Horseback trails wind through open pastureland, leading to some of the region’s most untouched surf beaches. With generously sized lots and thoughtful land planning, privacy comes naturally. The ranch is part of the local community of Escamequita—an emerging area known for organic farming, yoga retreats, and creative living. For those seeking privacy, connection, and a slower, off-grid lifestyle, Casa G&G is a standout—offering contemporary design with soul in a place where nature takes the lead."
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.