An Off-Grid Villa on the Coast of Nicaragua Just Surfaced for $850K

The sprawling retreat is perched high on a ridge overlooking the Pacific Ocean, and it comes with a guesthouse and an infinity pool.
Location: Lot 34, Big Sky Ranch, Escamequita, Nicaragua

Price: $820,000

Year Built: 2020

Designer: Karin Eigner

Footprint: 6,500 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths)

Lot Size: 2 Acres

From the Agent: "Big Sky Ranch is a 320-acre equestrian community perched above the Pacific Ocean in southern Nicaragua, where solar-powered homes rest on breezy ridgelines with panoramic views. Horseback trails wind through open pastureland, leading to some of the region’s most untouched surf beaches. With generously sized lots and thoughtful land planning, privacy comes naturally. The ranch is part of the local community of Escamequita—an emerging area known for organic farming, yoga retreats, and creative living. For those seeking privacy, connection, and a slower, off-grid lifestyle, Casa G&G is a standout—offering contemporary design with soul in a place where nature takes the lead."

The off-grid home is powered by solar energy and a backup generator.

In the double-height living room, west-facing floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of the surrounding valley.

The property comes with a nearly 600-square-foot guesthouse.

The infinity pool overlooks the forest and the Pacific Ocean.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

