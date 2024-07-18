Big Night’s Katherine Lewin Has Figured Out How to Throw Her Ideal Dinner Party

Katherine Lewin, the founder of the dinner-party essentials shop Big Night (and now, author of the Big Night cookbook), hadn’t yet christened her Brooklyn Heights apartment with one of her own dinner parties. At the time of our interview, she was still settling into her new-ish space that she shares with her husband. The aesthetic of the one-bedroom is a departure from her former spot in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, where her first brick-and-mortar was opened a mere "45 seconds from the front door." (A second Big Night is located in the West Village in Manhattan.)

"I’m now in an old Art Deco building and it has some really cool original details, like a sunken living room and a railing that frames it. It’s like being in a time-capsule apartment," Lewin says. "It immediately gave me a vision of how I wanted the space to feel when creating an entertaining, hosting vibe." Lewin, who had been slowly accumulating furniture over the course of three apartments in 11 years, first decided to give away much of what she felt she outgrew from her 20s. Then, the couple decided to source secondhand and vintage furniture, which she says has been a slow process. "One of the first things I did was buy my very first extendable dining table with a leaf," she says. "It’s a lived-in table—the wood is chipped and there are some scratches. But it takes the pressure off," she says of the un-precious piece that’ll undoubtedly get a ton of future use. Lewin also mentions that her first big DIY home project was painting the inside of their front door red, which is Big Night’s brand color. "I'm looking at red chairs. My sofa is striped blue and green. The bedroom is more serene and tranquil with creams and woods. There’s a lot of color happening out here," she says of her space, which seems to mirror the vibrancy and quirkiness of the shop’s merchandise. The shelves of Big Night is where you can find delightful cocktail glasses, ceramic oyster plates, cutting boards that can double as cheese plates, and pasta bow-shaped candles sitting alongside unique pantry staples like yuzu marmalade, tinned fish samplers, non-alcoholic aperitifs, and every kind of beautifully-packaged olive oil.

The new apartment isn’t fully furnished yet but when it does, Lewin looks forward to doing what she loves most: hosting. The Big Night cookbook features recipes categorized by seasons, designed to "scale up for a group that go beyond stews and pastas and lasagnas," says Lewin. "One of the hardest things about menu-planning is finding how all the pieces fit together." Throughout the book’s sections, Lewin outlines what she describes as 12 ideas for "Bigger Nights" where she provides readers the "building blocks of mains and sides that could fill the plate beautifully that balances the flavors and textures" but that won’t require stressing and cooking all day in the kitchen. As a self-proclaimed introvert, Lewin is hyper aware of her energy levels. (To recharge during her own dinner parties, Lewin practices what she calls the "Social Nap," where she quietly retreats into her bedroom for moments at a time.) And when Lewin is the dinner party guest? She has three go-to options on what to bring. First, she’ll ask the host about their beverage and food plan to figure out how to best contribute to the bar, whether it’s a bottle of wine or mixers that can pair with the menu. Second, Lewin never underestimates the power of asking if extra ice is needed. (Most of the time, it’s a yes.) And third, "I love to bring a jar of something yummy that can potentially accompany the meal — for example, for a friend’s mole night where they had an amazing spread from Mexico, I brought over salsa macha that could finish off tacos. There’s no pressure because it can also be put in the cupboard for the next time they’re enjoying that kind of meal," she says. "As much as I love to host, I love to be hosted. I love that feeling of being taken care of when you're in someone’s house and they're cooking for you." Sabre Flatware

