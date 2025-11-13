Top-Notch Home Goods for a Loved One With Exacting Taste

Gift-giving doesn’t always have to be a modest gesture. If you’ve got a fabulous shopping budget and a recipient who’s down to make monumental furniture or decor swaps in their home, why not be the Santa who dazzles and stuns? Since we’re in the business of recommending the crème de la crème of all things well-designed, we’ve selected 27 truly opulent and unique home items that are sure to delight for a lifetime. From expensive-but-worth-it tabletop accessories to made-to-order heirloom furnishings that might cost you a small fortune, nothing beats the gift of exacting taste. A suggestive chair or silly chair, depending on who it’s for.

Mouth Chair by Mansi Shah Mouth Chair is an absurdist piece of furniture made out of solid walnut and hand-turned legs. This work challenges conventional design norms, featuring an expressive mouth cheekily sticking out its tongue. Shop

Here’s a twisty, turvy take on the coffee table.

Spiraling Wood and Glass Coffee Table Add intrigue to your living space with a gracefully appointed spiral coffee table. Its maze-like base is painted a dark brown-gray and creates a refined, organic ambiance under a glass tabletop. Imperfections denote age and authenticity, lending gravitas to this striking table design. Shop

The gift of a good night’s sleep begins with an insanely designed (and expensive) bed frame.

Ellison Studios Yoko Bed “My design for this bed started with the oversize ball feet,” says Australian designer Sarah Ellison. Shop

A bistro-style solid white oak table set for the breakfast lover.

Liven up the backyard with an all-weather aluminum lounge chair. (Or take it inside if you want, it goes both ways.)

Kalon Studios Material Studies Rugosa Chair The Material Studies Rugosa Lounge Chair is an indoor-outdoor chair made from powder-coated aluminum and GreenGuard Certified, outdoor-rated textiles. The elegant, pared down silhouettes of Rugosa’s original designs have been adapted in slender, reflective metal. Shop

A throw blanket is much better when it’s hand-quilted (and made with 100-percent cotton from India).

Aster Print Cotton Quilt Warming quilt crafted from soft cotton in India and printed with a floral motif. Quilted together by hand, with a cotton reverse with a rich yarn-dyed stripe and cotton wadding. Finished with yarn-dyed stripe bound edges. Soft cotton. Cotton wadding. Yarn-dyed stripe bound edges. Shop

For the children, consider this adorable and aesthetically pleasing table set.

Elevate the TV setup with a gorgeous credenza with colorful custom ceramic pulls.

BBDW Rosevale Credenza Solid, domestic hardwood cabinetry, featuring individually sculpted floral ceramic door and drawer pulls and cast bronze feet. Offered in a wide range of species, finishes, sizes, and configurations. Made to order. Shop

A speaker that doubles as an object d’art, handcrafted by Parisian artisans.

Object 9 Speaker Inspired by the concept of sculpting the structure of sound, the Object 9 Speaker’s graceful curves and balanced form provide both a fascinating object d’art and an exceptional sound experience. Shop

For the chess head, a checkerboard hewn from solid walnut with bronze-cast pieces.

A large, jelly-like vessel designed by the late Italian architect Gaetano Pesce.

Indian Summer Vessel by Gaetano Pesce Soft resin vase designed by Gaetano Pesce for Fish design in Italy. A striking piece on its own or with flowers. Each of these vessels is made with years of experience, intuition and evolution so colors and shapes vary subtly due to the goal of achieving uniqueness of each piece. Shop

Who needs a plain full-length mirror when your reflection can take form in this illusory shape?

Bower Studios Palm Mirror Resembling sprouting leaves, the Palm Mirrors bring fresh life into any space.The use of dark and light mirror tones amplifies the appearance of the Palm's leaves curling forward and back. Shop

For the friend whose front door could use some much-needed sprucing.

Sculptural House Numbers These original house numbers were designed and produced in the early 2000s by acclaimed Dutch artist Reinoud Oudshoorn for the Olympian Quarter in Amsterdam, a landmark residential development by architects Rudi Uytenhaak, Lafour & Wijk, and Mulleners & Mulleners. Shop

The only thing melting will be your recipient’s heart.

Candle Holder Flow by Sissi Westerberg The New Swedish Pewter collection was created prior to Svenskt Tenn’s 80-year anniversary in 2004. It was developed by 10 female Swedish designers to honour Svenskt Tenn’s founder Estrid Ericson. The candle holder Flow is one of the objects in the collection. Shop

Flower fiends will love this three-footed vase, specially made for displaying the triple bouquet.

Laundry is a bummer. But collecting laundry in a sensational, shell-shaped hamper isn’t.

Shell Rattan Side Table / Laundry Basket Our Shell Bedside Table doubles up as a storage or laundry basket. Ideal for storing spare cushions or blankets next to the bed or sofa. The unique wavy scalloped design brings a natural feel and the teak finish adds a vintage look. Dimensions: Length 54 cm x Depth 32 cm x Height 66 cm Shop

"Let there be light!" said a bunch of molten glass tulips hanging from the ceiling.

Flora Chandelier by Sophie Lou Jacobsen The statement-making centerpiece of the Flora collection. Both delicate and dramatic, the Flora Chandelier features shades made using the centuries-old fazzoletto technique, in which a molten glass dome is spun upside-down to create waves that resemble the wilting petals of a flower. Shop

For the smoker in your life, consider this globular ash tray fashioned out of Czech crystal.

Sometimes, an elegant English porcelain vase is exactly what a tabletop calls for.

This sleek compost machine will undoubtedly be the most used item in the kitchen.

The Mill Food Recycler Mill transforms your food scraps into nutrient-rich grounds that can nourish your garden, your backyard chickens, or small, independent farms. Shop

Can you imagine the joy this vintage-inspired stove would bring to the cook in your life?

Big Chill 30” Retro Gas Stove Big Chill Stoves have all the functionality of a modern appliance with vintage design and color. Cooking like a pro is easy with the Big Chill stove. Shop

Here’s a gorgeous set of crystal cocktail glasses for the resident bartender.

Pleasure Island Highball Glasses The Highball Crystal Glass is characterized by its exceptional craftsmanship, featuring 36 hand-finished cuts in our signature columnar pattern. This piece is rendered in fine crystal and is notable for its distinct sound, clarity, and brilliance. Shop

Grab a set of placemats for the friend who loves hosting dinner parties.

Table Two Figata Placemats Elevate your table with The Figata Placemat Set. Crafted from a luxurious linen-cotton blend, these reversible placemats feature contrast scalloped edges and stitching for a charming, playful touch to any tablescape. Shop

Make it the happiest of happy hours with a bespoke oyster plate outlined with gilded swirls.

Nothing’s as soothing and comforting as unwrapping a sturdy stoneware clay teapot.

Stoneware Pot by Samuel Sparrow These stoneware coffee and teapots provide excellent heat retention, enabling sharing, conversation, and connection over these classic rituals. Incredible function meets a minimalist, presentation-worthy form by Scottish artist Samuel Sparrow. Available in two sizes and two finishes. Shop

A bit of countryside charm for your coziest pal.

Coyuchi Viola Organic Print Duvet Set Inspired by traditional chintz woodblock textiles, the Viola Organic Print Duvet Set combines floral motifs with a soft, dotted background. Made and printed in Portugal on 100% GOTS certified organic cotton percale, it’s breathable and gentle on skin, making it a safe choice for your home. Shop