Top-Notch Home Goods for a Loved One With Exacting Taste

Gift-giving doesn’t always have to be a modest gesture. If you’ve got a fabulous shopping budget and a recipient who’s down to make monumental furniture or decor swaps in their home, why not be the Santa who dazzles and stuns? Since we’re in the business of recommending the crème de la crème of all things well-designed, we’ve selected 27 truly opulent and unique home items that are sure to delight for a lifetime. From expensive-but-worth-it tabletop accessories to made-to-order heirloom furnishings that might cost you a small fortune, nothing beats the gift of exacting taste.
A suggestive chair or silly chair, depending on who it’s for.
Here’s a twisty, turvy take on the coffee table.
The gift of a good night’s sleep begins with an insanely designed (and expensive) bed frame.
A bistro-style solid white oak table set for the breakfast lover.
Liven up the backyard with an all-weather aluminum lounge chair. (Or take it inside if you want, it goes both ways.)
A throw blanket is much better when it’s hand-quilted (and made with 100-percent cotton from India).
For the children, consider this adorable and aesthetically pleasing table set.
Elevate the TV setup with a gorgeous credenza with colorful custom ceramic pulls.
A speaker that doubles as an object d’art, handcrafted by Parisian artisans.
For the chess head, a checkerboard hewn from solid walnut with bronze-cast pieces.
A large, jelly-like vessel designed by the late Italian architect Gaetano Pesce.
Who needs a plain full-length mirror when your reflection can take form in this illusory shape?
For the friend whose front door could use some much-needed sprucing.
The only thing melting will be your recipient’s heart.
Flower fiends will love this three-footed vase, specially made for displaying the triple bouquet.
Laundry is a bummer. But collecting laundry in a sensational, shell-shaped hamper isn’t.
"Let there be light!" said a bunch of molten glass tulips hanging from the ceiling.
For the smoker in your life, consider this globular ash tray fashioned out of Czech crystal.
Sometimes, an elegant English porcelain vase is exactly what a tabletop calls for.
This sleek compost machine will undoubtedly be the most used item in the kitchen.
Can you imagine the joy this vintage-inspired stove would bring to the cook in your life?
Here’s a gorgeous set of crystal cocktail glasses for the resident bartender.
Grab a set of placemats for the friend who loves hosting dinner parties.
Make it the happiest of happy hours with a bespoke oyster plate outlined with gilded swirls.
Nothing’s as soothing and comforting as unwrapping a sturdy stoneware clay teapot.
A bit of countryside charm for your coziest pal.
