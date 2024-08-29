Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20. Sale ends Saturday.
Beverley Thorne’s Music House Just Listed to the Tune of $1.6M

The triangular Bay Area home is perched above a ravine with a flowing waterfall and topped with a massive skylight.
Text by
Location: 38 Sunset Drive, Kensington, California

Price: $1,600,000

Architect: Beverley Thorne

Year Built: 1971

Footprint: 2,642 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.18 acres

From the Agent: "Architect Beverley Thorne’s Music House boasts a trailblazing wood, glass, and steel triangle design spanning a ravine, landscaped creek, and charming waterfall. The double-story great hall has a cathedral ceiling and a wall of glass looking out over sun-drenched magnolias, and the space is crowned by a gigantic central skylight. Seamlessly blending trailblazing architecture with gracious serenity, this private sanctuary offers an experience of nature from every room. Wake each morning to the sounds of the creek in one of two bedrooms on the upper level, each with a dedicated full bath. The home is idyllic for entertaining, featuring a spacious kitchen, a large dining area with an adjacent deck, a majestic stairway leading down to the hearth, and a sauna."

The well-preserved residence appears to be laid out on a single level when viewed from from the street.

The multilevel living area steps down the hillside. The space is topped with a large skylight.

"This home has drawn great interest from those who value connection with nature, cutting-edge design, and a story about a turning point in architectural minimalism," notes the agent.

The home also has a guest suite with a separate entrance.&nbsp;

"I woke up each morning to the changing sounds of the creek and incredible serenity outside the wall of windows," says current owner Sandra Soderlund.&nbsp;

