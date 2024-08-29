Beverley Thorne’s Music House Just Listed to the Tune of $1.6M

From the Agent: "Architect Beverley Thorne’s Music House boasts a trailblazing wood, glass, and steel triangle design spanning a ravine, landscaped creek, and charming waterfall. The double-story great hall has a cathedral ceiling and a wall of glass looking out over sun-drenched magnolias, and the space is crowned by a gigantic central skylight. Seamlessly blending trailblazing architecture with gracious serenity, this private sanctuary offers an experience of nature from every room. Wake each morning to the sounds of the creek in one of two bedrooms on the upper level, each with a dedicated full bath. The home is idyllic for entertaining, featuring a spacious kitchen, a large dining area with an adjacent deck, a majestic stairway leading down to the hearth, and a sauna."