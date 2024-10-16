Reality TV Star Bethenny Frankel Lists Her Longtime Hamptons Home for $6M

Lot Size: 0.76 acres

From the Agent: "This property includes a main house spanning 2,500 square feet and an adjacent guest cottage of 600 square feet, set amidst landscaped gardens and 40 acres of open fields. Recently renovated, the main house offers expansive views and abundant natural light. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, complemented by a heated pool, a spa, an outdoor shower, an outdoor kitchen, a sauna, and a pool house with a half bath. The dining area (overlooking a bluestone patio and the gardens, pool, and spa) connects to the living room, which has a fireplace. A separate den/bedroom and full bath are situated on the first level. The primary suite, three additional bedrooms, a bath, and a laundry room complete the second floor. The guest cottage has been fully restored with high-end finishes, and it includes a kitchen, a living room, one bedroom, and a bath."