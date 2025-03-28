SubscribeSign In
For $1M, You Can Scoop Up a Sleek Black Cabin in the Catskills

Built just a few years ago, the getaway has 30-foot ceilings, 10 acres of land, and comes fully furnished.
Location: 249 Goldsmith Road, Bethel, NY

Price: $1,095,000

Year Built: 2022

Architect: INC Architecture

Footprint: 2,072 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 10 Acres

From the Agent: "Bethel Pines is a meticulously curated 10-acre sanctuary nestled in the heart of the Catskills. Located just under two hours from NYC, this fully furnished and turnkey property offers both a meditative escape and a vibrant base for exploring the boundless natural beauty of the region. More than a home, it’s an experience—a retreat designed to remind you of the art of slowing down and living well. The prime location places you at the crossroads of culture and nature, just minutes from Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Jeffersonville’s charming Main Street, and the vibrant energy of nearby towns like Livingston Manor, Narrowsburg, and Callicoon. Whether you’re drawn to the Upper Delaware’s pristine waters or the region’s thriving arts and culinary scene, this home offers a rare balance of solitude and connection—a place to live fully and intentionally."

The main room's cathedral ceilings reach 30 feet high.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The kitchen cabinetry is fashioned from oak and the island is quartz.

In addition to room for seating, the terrace comes with an outdoor shower.

The sprawling property includes an infrared sauna just outside the house.

249 Goldsmith Road in Bethel, New York is currently listed for $1,095,000 by Danny Romero of Compass.

Cover photo courtesy of Danny Romero

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

