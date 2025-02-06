Three Tilting A-Frames Form a Net-Zero Mountain Retreat in Colorado

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: David Lauer Photography / @davidlauerphoto

From the Architect: "Betasso Overlook challenges traditional alpine cabin norms, creating a new vernacular rooted in Rocky Mountain culture, climate, and landscape. The form shuts down winter winds with a solid and steep roof/wall and opens up to the morning sun with floor-to-ceiling glass. The form is broken down into three smaller volumes and clad entirely in dark metal so as not to upstage its stunning alpine setting.

"The three-cabin composition is in tune with the topography, with each cabin stepping down in elevation as one moves toward the view of Betasso Nature Preserve. The cabins are distinctly programmed for working, living, and sleeping. Glass halls connect each cabin, creating a sunny ‘space between.’