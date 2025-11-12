The Best Seat in the House

What makes a chair good is largely in the eye of the beholder—but there are some aspects that are nonnegotiable. Is the seat comfortable? Is it pleasing to the eye? And, ideally, is it both? When we challenged designers to come up with the next status lounge chair—think Eames or Saarinen, but updated for now—designer Oscar Chang’s Stratum chair was the clear winner. Made from recyclable metal, wool, and velvet, the chair has an elegant seat with a refined, undulating form that manages to be both current and timeless. We talked to Chang about his inspiration and design philosophy and how both shaped the process and final result.

Dwell: Tell us about your design background and how it may have influenced your design for this chair. Chang: I began my studies in sculpture at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, where I developed a conceptual and sculptural sensibility and came to see objects as carriers of ideas. Later, at ArtCenter College of Design, I pursued a graduate degree in furniture design, where I learned the rigor of turning abstract ideas into tangible products. ​​Together, these experiences shape my approach today: I strive to create furniture that is poetic and sculptural yet grounded in craft and construction. My Chinese background also informs my work, instilling an appreciation for ambiguity, negative space, and restraint—qualities that quietly guide me in designing meaningful pieces.

Dwell: What was your inspiration for this chair? Chang: The Stratum chair was inspired by the way landscapes slowly accumulate and erode into layers, its form echoing the strata of the earth as a reminder that nature moves at its own pace. I wanted the chair to embody that rhythm and encourage a slower, more grounded sense of time.

Dwell: How did you eventually settle on this final design? How many iterations were there? Chang: Early versions leaned too literally on geological forms, which made them feel more like sculpture than something to live with. Through rounds of digital modeling, 3D printing, and full-scale prototypes, the design gradually shifted toward a balance between evoking terrain and offering comfort. Each stage clarified a different element—the way the cushion should settle, how the felt could drape, and how the frame could provide structure without overpowering the form. Dwell: What inspires your practice in general?