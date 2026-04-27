Everything Dwell’s Executive Editor Couldn’t Look Away From at Salone del Mobile

This story is part of Fair Take, our reporting on global design events that looks up close at the newest ideas in fixtures, furnishings, and more. I’ve never been to Comic Con, but I have to imagine attending it feels something like the experience of going to Salone del Mobile—if you multiplied the number of attendees by a few, and replaced the life-size Pikachus with invaluable works (and Aperol spritz stands). Before last week, I’d actually never attended the annual design festival in Milan, which ran this year from Tuesday to Sunday, and so I only had the word of coworkers and friends that it would definitely live up to its reputation as the largest of its kind in the world. "Don’t even try to see everything," Dwell’s Editor-in-Chief, William Hanley, warned me, of the fair and all the other events happening around town as well—and I didn’t. But photographer Olga Mai and I went in with a plan to see as much as we could. Here’s what stood out. If you’re in the business of finding new talent like I am, Salone Satellite is the place to start. It’s the portion of the fair devoted to designers under 35, and is a great place to see work from those who are fully new to you, or the latest from those who are still early in their careers. It’s also where you’ll find some of the more sustainably-minded, creative work, something the bigger brands sometimes lose as they move away from scrappiness.

It takes a careful look, but the leather-topped lamps by Luis Marie have laboratory glass surrounding their cords.

We highlighted the work of Luis Marie, which was founded by Fenna Marie van der Klei and Patricio Luis Nusselder of the Netherlands, when it debuted at the fair last year—both of my colleagues raved about it, and they won a Salone Satellite award—and I was also impressed this time around. Here Comes the Sun uses colors "inspired by the faded hues of Renaissance frescoes and the warmth of flowers in bloom," and while the room dividers are still striking, I loved the lamps, which feature a cord entirely wrapped in one piece of handblown laboratory glass.

The seaweed(!) light by Studio Suyangchoi had the same otherworldly underwater glow of a mysterious sea creature that never sees the light of day.

Studio Suyangchoi is the practice of an artist of the same name, and has its origin in her having experienced a typhoon in her native South Korea, which sparked an interest in biodegradable work. Made entirely of seaweed, the light reminded me of a worm from a science fiction movie—Choi says it is "akin to the way hanji paper screens in Hanok scatter and softly deliver light."

At first unassuming, Studio Banda’s offerings took muted colorways and made them meaningful.

Continuing the sustainability streak, from Bali, Studio Banda presented their Espresso Stool and Chair, what appeared to be a totally normal set of furniture—except it is made of compressed coffee grounds. They coupled that with a very nice Alas wooden lamp that rolled up, and can be reconfigured.

Call me an obsessive (my daughter’s name is Frankie, which has prompted an increasingly large collection of Frank-related merchandise), but I’m a sucker for anything hot dog related, and therefore was exactly the right demo for Vienna-based Noemar Company’s Wiener Wuerstelhocker, or Sausage Stool, which they say was designed as "urban seating for these plentiful food stands." I could easily imagine perching with glee on one of these in any city next to any cart.

She lives! It was a thrilling experience to get to touch X-Zoo’s creature-style lamp.

X-Zoo’s 36.5°C Fluff floor lamp immediately caught my eye as a kindred spirit to Dr. Seuss’s world; the lamp is fluffy and bendable, perfect for a creative child’s room, or childlike adult.

There is an almost brutalist-meets-Memphis quality to the Raw Edge bench by Po-Wei Chen.

From Taiwan, Po-Wei Chen’s Raw Edge collection, made of metal and stone, had a few noteworthy pieces, but the bench was my favorite—the stone is "earthquake-damaged Taiwanese marble."

Acquaforte brought out stone and metal tables that brought to mind industrial spools.

Another favorite from last year, Acquaforte, from Milan, also uses offcuts from stone yards for its pieces. The tables they showed this time around had edges that reminded me of cardboard boxes made of metal. Similarly, fellow Italian brand Iper-Collettivo employed recycled textile spools in a way that felt challenging to me—in a good way.

Only a textile expert would have recognized that Iper-Collectivo’s wares were made of their cast-offs.

Design Week Lagos has existed in its own right for several years, but it brought a collection of items from young designers to Satellite, including the Àpò stool, seen in several versions, from Athanasius Akinwale Johnson. Made of wood and yarn, each appeared simple at first glance, but the variations on a theme opened up more questions the longer you looked at them.

The Snik chair was designed to be able to use interchangeable covers on it, for use in different locations and seasons.

Kartell’s massive maze gave way to a more traditional setup to display their new, revamped, and old offerings.

Venturing over to the more established brands upped the energy significantly. Kartell was a maze—literally, a white box with many interior walls where new items complemented by AI-generated art-piece backdrops surprised you at every turn. Patricia Urquiola was all over the fair—fitting, given her presence in this city—and her Lepid system of melamine-faced bookshelves in retro colors like ivory and Bordeaux reminded me of lined notebook paper. Honorable mentions for Philippe Stark’s Gioli table lamps and sconces, and Erwan Bouroullec’s Snik chair.

Recyclable, and made of metal and cardboard of all materials, the InBallo modular unit spins.

I was surprised to see side tables and room dividers made partially from cardboard at Baleri Italia, but the pieces—which are designed to be reconfigured—looked extremely high-brow even being made of a low-brow paper.

There was a line to get into the Memphis Room, this year themed Radical Home, proof positive the style is going nowhere. But you didn’t need to wait to catch a glance of the 2009 Gaetano Pesce Montanara arm chair they were displaying. The mountain range simply made me want to yodel with joy.

The wooden box to the right of the blue blow-up bed serves the purpose of holding the deflated bed, and then becoming a nightstand.

Italian brand Campeggi’s Thélonious Goupil took the concept of the blow-up bed and threw it in a beautifully designed wooden box. It almost made me think inflatable mattresses could be comfortable—though I must admit I was too self-conscious to actually lie down on it.

While the silhouettes at Knoll were as familiar as ever, the tiny skulls and leather fringe prompted double takes.

Several of the Knoll pieces seemed almost shockingly trendy among its classics, with small stone skulls shown like candy in bowls on the coffee tables, some of which were skirted in leather fringe, a collaboration with Dwell 24 alum Dozie Kanu.

If you’re wondering how to charge the updated Gelato lamp, the bulb delightfully rotates in the cup/base to reveal a port.

In collaboration with Raw Edges, British brand Established & Sons showed Side Stack, a smaller version in new colorways of their truly unique dresser set that had everyone I saw walking by moving its drawers. And Carlo Nason’s Gelato, a 1960’s glass lamp that has been reworked to be rechargeable and looks like, yes, the dessert, was a kick too, perfectly fitting for its setting.

A rest was necessary at one point or another, and where better than on the most fuzzy piece of furniture in sight?

Tucked away in a corner, the German collective Dante Goods and Bad had plenty to be tongue-in-cheek about—ahem, an aluminum foam side table that they clarified the material of, since one immediately assumed it was styrofoam—but getting to sit on their blush, fuzzy Serpentine couch was a real moment of zen for me.

The Nena folds, and can actually hang on a wall to store, if you ever actually want to put it away.

While B&B Italia’s display was huge, likely in celebration of their 60th anniversary, and the first time they have shown at Salone in 25 years, everything in it was displayed with plenty of space. Only the Nena lounger, designed by Richard Sapper in the ’80s and reissued now, caught my eye as the chicest of folding chairs.

A close-up of François Xaxier Lalanne’s Petit Troupeau de Moutons (which was displayed with two of his famous sheep as well).

Yes, Salone is typically devoted to the latest and greatest, but new this year was a portion of the fair called Salone Raritas, which featured limited edition designs, antiques, and other rare items. Curated by Annalisa Rosso, Editorial Director and Cultural Events Advisor for the fair (who was responsible for 2024’s David Lynch exhibit), it was a clear acknowledgment of the fact that the resale and collecting market is a huge portion of the design world now, and that many come to Salone not necessarily seeking something fresh off the line.

It was hard to look away from Soft Parade, the collaboration presented by designer Job Smeets and gallery Mouromtsev Design Editions, which was intended to present "collectible design through a series of unique pieces that challenge expectations."

There were a few standout pieces—Job Smeets for Mouromtsev Design Editions over-the-top faux fur black panther carpet; Mitterrand Gallery’s presentation of François Xaxier Lalanne’s sheep rug, Paradisoterrestre’s Carla Scarpa velvet couch in striking aqua; French design house 13Desserts presenting a nylon-mesh-seated chair—but the one that stopped everyone in their tracks was Studio Sabine Marcelis’ large resin piece, Plume. It was truly an adult lava lamp.

Up close, this Carlo Scarpa couch had some wear that was almost refreshing to look at amongst the spic and span of most of the rest of the fair.