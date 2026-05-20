Crawling Into a Tent Wasn’t the Only Memorable Moment from ICFF 2026

This story is part of Fair Take, our reporting on global design events that looks up close at the newest ideas in fixtures, furnishings, and more. "Did you see the big tent yet?" a designer on the floor of the Javits Center asked myself and Dwell senior visuals editor Valeria Suasnavas as we made our way through this year’s edition of the International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF). We’d already been in the convention center for an hour or two. We’d seen handmade papier-mâché mirrors, a modular chair that, with the shifting of a few magnets, could quickly become a pair of chairs (made by Reup Fabrication), and our fair share of lamps, but we had not yet stumbled upon a tent. A few minutes and a couple hundred steps later, we arrived at a campsite in the far corner of Javits. Such a summery display felt like a fitting spectacle for this year’s ICFF. While the fair has taken place in May since its inception in 1989—just as us New Yorkers are beginning to remember how sweaty the city can get in summer months and craving a reprieve from said sweatiness—it will be shifting to November beginning in 2027.

With a mattress inside, British American Camping’s above-ground tripod tent is more comfortable than most. The table at right is by designer Ben Huggins.

The rumored pair of aboveground tents mark the debut of British American Camping, a design-forward hospitality brand that will be opening three sites in the state of Georgia this October, with another in the U.K., in Cornwall, following later. The company will also sell outdoor furniture, beginning with a fire pit and low chair designed by Ben Huggins, which will be available for purchase beginning in July. For a moment this afternoon, though, one of the company’s tents provided a place to take a break from the many sights of ICFF. Here’s what else myself and Valeria saw before we were sufficiently tuckered out. Sun Set’s midcentury futurist vision for outdoor lounging

Sun Set’s lounge chair and ottoman have a lot more attitude than most outdoor furniture. The cushions have a slim profile and are made from a quick-dry fabric, so they can easily withstand splashes from the pool or unexpected rain.

The tents weren’t the only memorable outdoor debut. Designer and fabricator Kristen Wentrcek brought the first collection from her new brand, Sun Set, to ICFF’s Wanted section, a space devoted to North American designers, emerging studios, and student work. The chair, ottoman, and side table on display were presented in green at the fair, but they’ll be available in a wide array of colors. Comfortable as it was to have my feet kicked up, I sat down for longer than expected at the Sun Set booth as Wentrcek explained to us that the pieces were made using closed molds, allowing for a more lightweight end result. Given that the manufacturing process is so similar to sailboats, they’re extremely durable and just as suited for use in hospitality projects as in residential. SIN’s versatile sconces

Designer Virginia Sin was inspired by the work of artist James Turrell when creating her new lighting collection, Field. With shades made from parchment, cork veneer, and other materials, the sconces completely transform when flicked on.

Designer Virginia Sin has had a busy month between ICFF and running a pop-up back home in Brooklyn. The most exciting addition to her ceramics-grounded assortment at ICFF is the modular Field lighting collection, which is composed of two different sized backplates in five different ceramic finishes with six different shades. The mix of different tones and materials, combined with the softness of shades and hard edges of the ceramic backplates, makes it easy to imagine the lighting being suited to spaces of a variety of styles. Studio Sour’s ornamental joinery

Designer Adam Mansour showed me how the pegs in his Sabaar coat hook system can be readjusted and stored inside of the piece itself, depending on how many hooks a user wants available at any given moment.

I was pulled into the Studio Sour booth by the Sukar chair, which features what look like small ornamental bursts on its back, seat, and sides. Chicago designer Adam Mansour soon explained to me that these details aren’t merely ornament—they function as joints. All of the studio’s pieces reinterpret Palestinian motifs, including the chair which is inspired by Palestinian embroidery and the playful Sabaar coat hook system. Its readjustable pegs look almost like cactus spikes, leading to the piece’s name, which translates from Arabic to "cactus." Gantri’s entrée into portable lighting

Gantri's Pier Single lamp (seen in blue) would make for a great bookend when it’s not in use on a table. The silver charging bases can be seen at right.

With memorable collabs with design brands and shops including RAD Furniture and Yowie, Gantri is dependable for creative 3D-printed lighting. This fall the brand is going wireless. Instead of depending on the USB-C cord system most portable lamps use, Gantri developed its own charging system intended to simplify the process, with a weighted base that ensures cords will never got lost behind furniture. The brand will also sell a tray with charging ports for eight lamps built into one base for hospitality projects. Dooor’s accordion dividers

As I discovered when I stepped into the curved alcove at right, the Dooor dividers can have a slight noise cancelling effect. They can be used to divide space in large rooms or in place of regular doors.

Accordion doors may not have a particularly luxe association here in the U.S., but the Italian company Dooor draws on its founder’s family history with accordion door production to create a new context for the form. Depending on the specific textile chosen, Dooor’s products can feel futuristic or minimal, as exemplified by the holographic material and simpler fabric on display at ICFF. Anna Dawson’s glass lamps

Brooklyn designer Anna Dawson’s booth felt impressively calm, despite the Javits Center’s powerful overhead light.

Many know Anna Dawson for the Swell Wall Catchall she designed which was produced by Heller. The designer has an increasingly impressive body of work as a lighting designer too. This year Dawson debuted three new lighting collections, including a two-lamp collection which represents the studio’s very first table lamps. Titled Twirl, both are inspired by dance and have a smooth base balanced by a shade with a rougher finish. Dawson’s excited new pieces present an exciting new direction—and it certainly doesn’t hurt that table lamps are easier to install in the booth, as she pointed out herself. Leibal’s calm mix

The bulky cushions on Kalon Studio’s chair were ample enough to make an aluminum frame comfortable. I’m a little obsessive about thoughtful details like light switches, so I was thrilled about Thomas Yang’s stone dimmer knobs, which were also on display in the booth.

A group show curated by Leibal had a lot of work I’ve admired in photos, but never seen in person, including Mock Studio’s Miter Side Table which reminds me of sticks of butter stocked on their ends and topped by another slice, without feeling at all twee. I was happy to see Vy Voi’s paper lamps, too, and surprised to find that Kalon Studio’s aluminum frame chair was incredibly comfortable. Throughout the fair I gravitated towards a lot of small details, but Thomas Yang Studio’s stone dimmer switches on display on a shelf in the booth were my very favorite. Ridezign’s ruminations on light

Ridezign founders Ridima Jain and Manav Singla are interested in exploring the way we live with light in the city, both through their own light fixtures and with new pieces like the Tesser Rugs on view in their ICFF booth.