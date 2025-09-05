Poufs Made of Pizza Boxes Weren’t the Strangest Things We Saw at Collectible NYC

In 2024, design fair Collectible made its stateside debut , bringing together a wide variety of designers, galleries, and collectives to show off some of their finest and most interesting work. Unlike the many other design fairs that pop up in New York, Collectible focuses on collectible design, of the sort that most normies like myself (and maybe you) could only dream of owning, but do love to look at. For the second iteration of the fair—which originated in Brussels in 2017—various creators and designers gathered once more in the WSA building in New York’s Financial District.

Spread out over one very large floor with a stunning views of the city from every window, Collectible gathered an eccentric assortment of talent from around the world, showcasing some of their strangest, interesting, and most beautiful works. This year, the show included a section curated by Architectural Digest senior design editor Hannah Martin, centered around the idea of the folly—a decorative structure plopped in a garden or backyard that’s there mostly for a good time—and it was one of the highlights of the show.

Accompanied by photographer Rebecca Smeyne, I poked around the fair on the hunt for whimsy and a strong point of view, both of which were abundant in the work I saw.