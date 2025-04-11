The Most Eye-Catching Moments at Alcova Milano 2025, According to Dwell’s Visuals Editor

For the second year, Alcova, the fair focused on emerging designers that runs in tandem with Salone del Mobile, has set up shop at multiple venues in Varedo, Italy—about 15 kilometers north of Milan. This year, in addition to the 1940s modern Villa Borsani and the beautifully crumbling Villa Bagatti Valsecchi, Alcova has added a stunning abandoned factory and disused greenhouses.

All of the sites offer unconventional yet fitting backdrops for the experimental works on display. Touring the press preview with photographer Olga Mai, we were struck by the range of textures, materials, and ideas—from glazed lava and reappropriated wood to deeply conceptual and more socially charged installations.

While this was my first in-person visit, I sensed a slight tonal shift from years past. If you enter this edition of the fair thinking you’ll encounter only the weirdest of the weird, you’ll be surprised to discover plenty of minimalist (though forward-thinking) designs sprinkled throughout the showcase. Still, it’s pretty clear—at Alcova, creative risk certainly takes center stage.