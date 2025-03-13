All the Bright, Sunny Home Decor I’m Stashing Away for Spring

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper. Every winter, like clockwork, I find myself curating a secret stash of sunshine in my Notes app. I add to it gradually over months, saving things I see on my feeds and out in the world—a mustard-yellow linen duvet cover here, a cobalt-blue ceramic lamp there—but before long, it snowballs into a full-blown mood board of color-drenched optimism. Now that we’re starting to see very early hints of spring, I thought I’d "leak" my list here. Sundays Field Stool

This stool is currently on its way to me and I can’t wait to see it in my apartment. If Sundays isn’t on your radar, today’s your lucky day. Specializing in high-end, modern but not too trendy furniture, Sundays makes pieces with commercial-grade finishes that can take a real beating. The Field stool is one of their staples, but the fire-engine red is a bit of a departure from the brand’s usual natural wood tones. I love how the wood grain peeks through the stool’s glossy, red lacquered finish. Don’t feel boxed in by the word "stool." Its size and shape makes it super versatile: nightstand, side table, plant stand, etc. Sir Madam Vase

I added this vase to my Notes app list after seeing it used as a taper candle holder at a restaurant. When I looked it up online, I realized I had seen the brand before. You can’t really tell in the photo, but the vase has a rough, matte finish. I love the utilitarian shape paired with a matte but bright cobalt blue—it almost makes the vase look two-dimensional. Alessi Kitchen Box

Stainless steel is not a color per se but it’s highly reflective and bright. (My column, my rules.) This kitchen box is one of many delightful pieces by Alessi, an iconic Italian design company. Though it’s called the kitchen box, it would look good anywhere from your countertop to your bookshelf. My advice is to put it in a dark spot and let the box’s reflective exterior bounce some light around. Normann Copenhagen Bit Stool

I first saw these stools by Normann Copenhagen in a window display in Brooklyn. Made of recycled plastic (aka "industrial waste," according to the product description) the Bit stool features a speckled design that reminds me of composition notebooks. It can withstand extreme temperatures, so this is a good indoor/outdoor piece. While you can sit on it, it’s not super comfortable. I think it’s better used as a side table. Dimes Peppermill

I was browsing a home decor store in Manhattan when I stumbled upon this chic pepper mill that resembled artist Andre Cadere’s painted bars. I was surprised to find out it was designed by the cofounder of a nearby restaurant called Dimes. Much like the Field stool above, the pepper mill has a glossy, lacquered finish. If you get one for salt and another for pepper, you can stack them for your own Cadere-style piece at dinner. Joy Objects Chair One

This flat-pack chair stopped me dead in my tracks. The aluminum frame coupled with the neon seat and back make the chair feel inviting and standoffish at the same time. I have a thing for high quality modular and/or flat-pack furniture (it topped my gift guide last year). This chair is somehow warm and standoffish at the same time. It’s officially secured the top spot on my "I need this now" list. Ferm Living Recycled Glass

The bubbly texture of these glasses caught my eye at a bar a few months ago. They’re slightly thicker than your average glass and have this sort of organic feel to them. They remind me of a swimming pool! If tall glasses aren’t your thing, you can pick from five other shapes, including a pitcher. Quiet Town Sun Shower Curtain

I already have a Sun Shower curtain but when this olive color was released I briefly considered being the kind of person who rotates shower curtains. These tinted curtains will make any bathroom feel bigger, especially if you’re lucky enough to have a window in your shower. Backdrop’s Rhinestone Cowboy Removable Wallpaper

Backdrop's Rhinestone Cowboy Removable Wallpaper