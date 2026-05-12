30 Low-Tech Accoutrements for a Screen-Free Summer—Including Outdoor Furniture, Lighting, and More

Summer is here, which means it’s time to revel outdoors and spend time lounging with friends. There are cook-outs to host. Picnic baskets to pack. Maybe even a sauna to install. Regardless, your phone is better left inside. This season, we encourage you to rely less on the Bluetooth-enabled products, extension cords, and the latest tech accoutrements. With the help of relatively unfussy objects to make it all happen, these open-air scenarios are sure to make your screen time plummet.
Home Sauna
There’s much to love about sweating things out in a private relaxation pod. Sitting in a sauna improves circulation, reduces blood pressure, and relaxes muscles. But, underratedly, when you’re enclosed in a hot box you really have no choice but to fully unplug. From a wood-paneled sauna pavilion to heat-resistant accessories, these pieces can assist in creating a tranquil spa retreat just steps away from your back door.
Backyard Games
Mario Kart, begone! An upside to having vast, grassy space is ditching the Switch and spreading out to play instead, giving guests of all ages an opportunity for friendly, low stakes competition. Inevitably, partygoers will wander over to engage with any collection of toys and analog lawn games, particularly if they’re eye-catching.
Alfresco Entertaining
There’s something about open-air cooking and dining that reshapes the senses. The meals smell more rustic, the drinks taste more refreshing. Grills have long been the staple for cookouts, but these days, entire outdoor kitchen setups make preparing and plating entrees and appetizers on-site look easy. Complete the dining scene with beautiful lighting, and you’ll have the elements for hosting an enviable dinner party. Tell your guests to resist the urge to post—it’s time to enjoy the moment.
Park Pop-Ups
Say you don’t have an outdoor space to call your own. Maybe you live in an apartment building or your house has but a compact lawn. A sauna might be off the table, and you may not have the benefit of an outdoor mini fridge, but you can still set up in style at your nearest public park. All you need are a few portable and practical essentials—yes, a retro-inspired boom box counts—for a classic picnic. Just don’t forget the CDs.
Plein Air Hobbying
The French impressionist Claude Monet, known for capturing scenes of nature in bloom, once said, "My garden is my most beautiful masterpiece." Why not follow the painter’s lead for a phone-free, earthbound lifestyle to inspire you? Sooner than later you may feel the same artiste energy deep in your soul. Whether or not you’re deft with the paintbrush is irrelevant—this is merely about carving out a designated backyard space to let your creative juices flow.
Illustrations by Lauren Tamaki, all photos courtesy of respective brands and designers