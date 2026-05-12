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30 Low-Tech Accoutrements for a Screen-Free Summer—Including Outdoor Furniture, Lighting, and MoreView 6 Photos

30 Low-Tech Accoutrements for a Screen-Free Summer—Including Outdoor Furniture, Lighting, and More

Whether you’ve got acreage to spare or will be kicking it at the park, these finds will ensure you’re happily offline.
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Summer is here, which means it’s time to revel outdoors and spend time lounging with friends. There are cook-outs to host. Picnic baskets to pack. Maybe even a sauna to install. Regardless, your phone is better left inside. This season, we encourage you to rely less on the Bluetooth-enabled products, extension cords, and the latest tech accoutrements. With the help of relatively unfussy objects to make it all happen, these open-air scenarios are sure to make your screen time plummet.

Home Sauna
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There’s much to love about sweating things out in a private relaxation pod. Sitting in a sauna improves circulation, reduces blood pressure, and relaxes muscles. But, underratedly, when you’re enclosed in a hot box you really have no choice but to fully unplug. From a wood-paneled sauna pavilion to heat-resistant accessories, these pieces can assist in creating a tranquil spa retreat just steps away from your back door.


Dreamweave Waffle Robe by Brooklinen
Dreamweave Waffle Robe by Brooklinen
An ideal robe for schvitzing is soft and absorbent but also light—you don’t want to feel weighed down after a massive sweat. This Turkish cotton cover-up checks all the boxes.
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Sauna Sand Timer (Cedar Wood) by Northwood Sauna
Sauna Sand Timer (Cedar Wood) by Northwood Sauna
No electric components here. This old-school hourglass timer lets you know when 15 minutes have passed, at which point it’ll be time to escape the heat.
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Classic Lined Clog (White) by Crocs
Classic Lined Clog (White) by Crocs
Whatever your opinion is on these polarizing clogs, you have to admit the comfy levels are high. Slip these on for chilly nights when you have to scurry back to the house.
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Hinoki Oil by Vörda
Hinoki Oil by Vörda
One whiff of this oil, made from fragrant Japanese cypress wood, and you’ll feel dropped into the forest and oh so calm, too.
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Taso Tray Table by Cecilie Manz for Nikari
Taso Tray Table by Cecilie Manz for Nikari
They’re part table, part caddy, and part storage solution. Keep your cooldown essentials organized on these wooden trays, or use them to carry food and beverages to the backyard.
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Sei Modular Sauna by Nicholas Bewick for Agape
Sei Modular Sauna by Nicholas Bewick for Agape
This modular build-it-your-way sauna allows you to manifest your dream decompression chamber. A shower, relaxation room, and mini workout studio are among the possible add-ons. Price upon request.
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Backyard Games
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Mario Kart, begone! An upside to having vast, grassy space is ditching the Switch and spreading out to play instead, giving guests of all ages an opportunity for friendly, low stakes competition. Inevitably, partygoers will wander over to engage with any collection of toys and analog lawn games, particularly if they’re eye-catching.

015 Peace Outdoor Lounge Chair by Vaarnii
015 Peace Outdoor Lounge Chair by Vaarnii
This sturdy recliner, constructed out of Finnish pine and treated to withstand heat and wet weather, is British designer Faye Toogood’s pared-down take on the classic Adirondack chair.
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Jack Large Portable Light by Tom Dixon
Jack Large Portable Light by Tom Dixon
Illuminate dark areas of the backyard with these rechargeable and waterproof lamps that double as stools. If you’ve got multiples, stack them to create a towering, glowing sculpture.
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Small Talk Side Table by Blu Dot
Small Talk Side Table by Blu Dot
Those chilling on the sidelines certainly won’t mind a snack table. Available in two heights, these are hand cast and made of glass-fiber-reinforced concrete for extra durability.
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Grasshopper Outdoor Ping Pong Table by Basaglia + Rota Nodari for Fas Pendezza via Lumens
Grasshopper Outdoor Ping Pong Table by Basaglia + Rota Nodari for Fas Pendezza via Lumens
Time to channel your inner Marty Supreme. Yes, this is for table tennis, but just remove the net, add some chairs, and you’ve got an outdoor dining table.
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Braniff Playing Cards by Art of Play
Braniff Playing Cards by Art of Play
You might need a time machine to fly Braniff Airways, but you can always enjoy the card deck designer Alexander Girard created for the airline in 1965.
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Geneva Denim Throw by Sien + Co
Geneva Denim Throw by Sien + Co
You don’t have to worry about getting this throw, which is resistant to the elements—including UV radiation, mold, mildew, and stains—near ice cream cones or sprinklers.
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Yard Games Wooden Ladder Toss by L.L. Bean
Yard Games Wooden Ladder Toss by L.L. Bean
Don’t fear this contraption if you’ve never played before. Simply toss the balls, hanging by strings, to wrap around the rungs for points. 
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Alfresco Entertaining
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There’s something about open-air cooking and dining that reshapes the senses. The meals smell more rustic, the drinks taste more refreshing. Grills have long been the staple for cookouts, but these days, entire outdoor kitchen setups make preparing and plating entrees and appetizers on-site look easy. Complete the dining scene with beautiful lighting, and you’ll have the elements for hosting an enviable dinner party. Tell your guests to resist the urge to post—it’s time to enjoy the moment.

Belle Black Runner Rug by Pappelina
Belle Black Runner Rug by Pappelina
Roll out this runner rug, woven using strands of a durable PVC-polyester blend, to add some texture and warmth to the concrete.
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Ambient Sol by Gloster
Ambient Sol by Gloster
This seven-foot-seven-inch wicker lamp splays out shade that rivals a beach umbrella during the day. Come nightfall, it provides a radiant glow that’ll have guests feting for hours.
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Petit Rond Stool by Troels Grum-Schwensen for Frama
Petit Rond Stool by Troels Grum-Schwensen for Frama
Go ahead and throw a rager. Just be sure to have a stash of these stackable steel stools on hand: You’ll rest assured that overflow guests will have a place to park it.
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Phil Kitchen Sink Module by Gordon Guillaumier for Ethimo
Phil Kitchen Sink Module by Gordon Guillaumier for Ethimo
This sink module allows you to wash produce or prepare cocktails all in one place. Serve drinks and appetizers atop the attached floating surface.
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Dreams Outdoor Kitchen by Miele
Dreams Outdoor Kitchen by Miele
Why cook inside when the outdoor kitchen is even better? With Miele’s modular kitchen, you can cherry-pick the features you want, like gas grills, a fridge, or more cabinets.
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Plissé Thermo Insulated Jug by Michele De Lucchi for Alessi
Plissé Thermo Insulated Jug by Michele De Lucchi for Alessi
You’ll need durable serveware for batchable barbecue cocktails and mocktails. This insulated jug ensures that your summery concoction within stays chill.
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Park Pop-Ups
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Say you don’t have an outdoor space to call your own. Maybe you live in an apartment building or your house has but a compact lawn. A sauna might be off the table, and you may not have the benefit of an outdoor mini fridge, but you can still set up in style at your nearest public park. All you need are a few portable and practical essentials—yes, a retro-inspired boom box counts—for a classic picnic. Just don’t forget the CDs.

Victory Patio Blanket by Nemo
Victory Patio Blanket by Nemo
It’s the petite design details that make this blanket exceptional—the metal buckles double as bottle openers and a built-in corner pouch keeps small items safe.
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SunFly Shade (Marine/Seafoam) by Eagles Nest Outfitters
SunFly Shade (Marine/Seafoam) by Eagles Nest Outfitters
Be the envy of the park at high noon with this packable, waterproof shade that flares out into a full canopy.
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Rechargeable Mini Hozuki Lantern by Snow Peak
Rechargeable Mini Hozuki Lantern by Snow Peak
If you expect the park hang to extend after hours, give this small but mighty portable LED lantern a precharge and watch your chat extend until the stars are out.
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Outdoor Market BBQ Stainless Steel by Jasper Morrison for Hay via MoMA Design Store
Outdoor Market BBQ Stainless Steel by Jasper Morrison for Hay via MoMA Design Store
This sleek, jigger-shaped barbecue is as utilitarian as it is design forward. Throw in a handful of charcoal, add lighter cubes, strike a long match, and you’re good to grill.
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Studebaker SB214OS Bluetooth Boombox
Studebaker SB214OS Bluetooth Boombox
Play it like it’s the ’80s! Okay, fine, this does have Bluetooth capabilities, but we guarantee more fun and intrigue are in store if you pop in a CD or cassette, though.
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Todo 22L Convertible Tote - Del Día by Cotopaxi
Todo 22L Convertible Tote - Del Día by Cotopaxi
Each of these backpack totes is uniquely color-blocked, and no two are alike, so you’ll always know which one is yours.
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Plein Air Hobbying
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The French impressionist Claude Monet, known for capturing scenes of nature in bloom, once said, "My garden is my most beautiful masterpiece." Why not follow the painter’s lead for a phone-free, earthbound lifestyle to inspire you? Sooner than later you may feel the same artiste energy deep in your soul. Whether or not you’re deft with the paintbrush is irrelevant—this is merely about carving out a designated backyard space to let your creative juices flow.

Lager Trolley by Ferm Living via MoMA Design Store
Lager Trolley by Ferm Living via MoMA Design Store
Chasing inspiration is a breeze when your easel weighs less than three pounds. The adjustable legs convert from floor-standing to tabletop with one touch.
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Dream View Bench by Lise Vester for Muuto
Dream View Bench by Lise Vester for Muuto
Whimsically angled so your view is skyward, this seat invites you to cloud gaze. Completely crucial for the creative process.
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Monceau Stool by Fermob
Monceau Stool by Fermob
Every portrait artist needs a model or muse. Invite your favorite person to take a seat on this elegantly designed steel stool while you cover your canvas.
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Capricorn Low Back Dining Chair by Vladimir Kagan for Holly Hunt
Capricorn Low Back Dining Chair by Vladimir Kagan for Holly Hunt
Sitting for hours working on a creative project will eventually take its toll on your tailbone, but a really well-designed cushioned chair can help. 
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Carrie Rechargeable LED Table Lamp by Norm Architects for Audo Copenhagen via Lumens
Carrie Rechargeable LED Table Lamp by Norm Architects for Audo Copenhagen via Lumens
When you’re deep in a flow state, it’s hard to pause, even when the sun’s going down. That’s when a portable lantern comes in handy. Hang it, carry it, or set it on a table—and continue on.
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Blick Studio Aluminum Tripod Travel Easel by Blick Art Materials
Blick Studio Aluminum Tripod Travel Easel by Blick Art Materials
Chasing inspiration is a breeze when your easel weighs less than three pounds. The adjustable legs convert from floor-standing to tabletop with one touch.
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Illustrations by Lauren Tamaki, all photos courtesy of respective brands and designers

Selection curated by Adrian Madlener

j
Jinnie Lee
Dwell Contributor
Jinnie Lee is a freelance culture writer based in New York City.

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