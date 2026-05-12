30 Low-Tech Accoutrements for a Screen-Free Summer—Including Outdoor Furniture, Lighting, and More

Summer is here, which means it’s time to revel outdoors and spend time lounging with friends. There are cook-outs to host. Picnic baskets to pack. Maybe even a sauna to install. Regardless, your phone is better left inside. This season, we encourage you to rely less on the Bluetooth-enabled products, extension cords, and the latest tech accoutrements. With the help of relatively unfussy objects to make it all happen, these open-air scenarios are sure to make your screen time plummet. Home Sauna

There’s much to love about sweating things out in a private relaxation pod. Sitting in a sauna improves circulation, reduces blood pressure, and relaxes muscles. But, underratedly, when you’re enclosed in a hot box you really have no choice but to fully unplug. From a wood-paneled sauna pavilion to heat-resistant accessories, these pieces can assist in creating a tranquil spa retreat just steps away from your back door.



Dreamweave Waffle Robe by Brooklinen An ideal robe for schvitzing is soft and absorbent but also light—you don’t want to feel weighed down after a massive sweat. This Turkish cotton cover-up checks all the boxes. Shop

Classic Lined Clog (White) by Crocs Whatever your opinion is on these polarizing clogs, you have to admit the comfy levels are high. Slip these on for chilly nights when you have to scurry back to the house. Shop

Hinoki Oil by Vörda One whiff of this oil, made from fragrant Japanese cypress wood, and you’ll feel dropped into the forest and oh so calm, too. Shop

Backyard Games

Mario Kart, begone! An upside to having vast, grassy space is ditching the Switch and spreading out to play instead, giving guests of all ages an opportunity for friendly, low stakes competition. Inevitably, partygoers will wander over to engage with any collection of toys and analog lawn games, particularly if they’re eye-catching.

015 Peace Outdoor Lounge Chair by Vaarnii This sturdy recliner, constructed out of Finnish pine and treated to withstand heat and wet weather, is British designer Faye Toogood’s pared-down take on the classic Adirondack chair. Shop

Jack Large Portable Light by Tom Dixon Illuminate dark areas of the backyard with these rechargeable and waterproof lamps that double as stools. If you’ve got multiples, stack them to create a towering, glowing sculpture. Shop

Small Talk Side Table by Blu Dot Those chilling on the sidelines certainly won’t mind a snack table. Available in two heights, these are hand cast and made of glass-fiber-reinforced concrete for extra durability. Shop

Braniff Playing Cards by Art of Play You might need a time machine to fly Braniff Airways, but you can always enjoy the card deck designer Alexander Girard created for the airline in 1965. Shop

Alfresco Entertaining

There’s something about open-air cooking and dining that reshapes the senses. The meals smell more rustic, the drinks taste more refreshing. Grills have long been the staple for cookouts, but these days, entire outdoor kitchen setups make preparing and plating entrees and appetizers on-site look easy. Complete the dining scene with beautiful lighting, and you’ll have the elements for hosting an enviable dinner party. Tell your guests to resist the urge to post—it’s time to enjoy the moment.

Belle Black Runner Rug by Pappelina Roll out this runner rug, woven using strands of a durable PVC-polyester blend, to add some texture and warmth to the concrete. Shop

Ambient Sol by Gloster This seven-foot-seven-inch wicker lamp splays out shade that rivals a beach umbrella during the day. Come nightfall, it provides a radiant glow that’ll have guests feting for hours. Shop

Petit Rond Stool by Troels Grum-Schwensen for Frama Go ahead and throw a rager. Just be sure to have a stash of these stackable steel stools on hand: You’ll rest assured that overflow guests will have a place to park it. Shop

Dreams Outdoor Kitchen by Miele Why cook inside when the outdoor kitchen is even better? With Miele’s modular kitchen, you can cherry-pick the features you want, like gas grills, a fridge, or more cabinets. Shop

Park Pop-Ups

Say you don’t have an outdoor space to call your own. Maybe you live in an apartment building or your house has but a compact lawn. A sauna might be off the table, and you may not have the benefit of an outdoor mini fridge, but you can still set up in style at your nearest public park. All you need are a few portable and practical essentials—yes, a retro-inspired boom box counts—for a classic picnic. Just don’t forget the CDs.

Victory Patio Blanket by Nemo It’s the petite design details that make this blanket exceptional—the metal buckles double as bottle openers and a built-in corner pouch keeps small items safe. Shop

Rechargeable Mini Hozuki Lantern by Snow Peak If you expect the park hang to extend after hours, give this small but mighty portable LED lantern a precharge and watch your chat extend until the stars are out. Shop

Studebaker SB214OS Bluetooth Boombox Play it like it’s the ’80s! Okay, fine, this does have Bluetooth capabilities, but we guarantee more fun and intrigue are in store if you pop in a CD or cassette, though. Shop

Plein Air Hobbying

The French impressionist Claude Monet, known for capturing scenes of nature in bloom, once said, "My garden is my most beautiful masterpiece." Why not follow the painter’s lead for a phone-free, earthbound lifestyle to inspire you? Sooner than later you may feel the same artiste energy deep in your soul. Whether or not you’re deft with the paintbrush is irrelevant—this is merely about carving out a designated backyard space to let your creative juices flow.

Monceau Stool by Fermob Every portrait artist needs a model or muse. Invite your favorite person to take a seat on this elegantly designed steel stool while you cover your canvas. Shop