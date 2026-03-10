31 Eye-Catching Light Fixtures for (Almost) Every Budget

It’s a fact: People crave light! These days, gut home renovations often include souped-up lighting systems and large window installations to usher in as much sun as possible. Meanwhile, on the lower end of the spectrum, customizable LEDs make it easier than ever for people to personalize their spaces sans splurge. While opulent lighting fixtures can be status symbols, there are also plenty of well-designed devices that illuminate without breaking the bank. Ahead, we’ve gathered 31 new, thoughtfully crafted lighting options to satisfy most budgets, from affordable portables to a big-ticket chandelier. We’re in an era of great lighting.

Floor Lamps

These devices do more than just stand tall and proudly hover. Some cast artful shadows on the walls. Others brighten dim corners. Many, with their small bases, find perfect grounding where there’s limited floor space. No matter how they’re lit, it’s all to towering effect.