31 Eye-Catching Light Fixtures for (Almost) Every Budget
It’s a fact: People crave light! These days, gut home renovations often include souped-up lighting systems and large window installations to usher in as much sun as possible. Meanwhile, on the lower end of the spectrum, customizable LEDs make it easier than ever for people to personalize their spaces sans splurge. While opulent lighting fixtures can be status symbols, there are also plenty of well-designed devices that illuminate without breaking the bank. Ahead, we’ve gathered 31 new, thoughtfully crafted lighting options to satisfy most budgets, from affordable portables to a big-ticket chandelier. We’re in an era of great lighting.
Floor Lamps
These devices do more than just stand tall and proudly hover. Some cast artful shadows on the walls. Others brighten dim corners. Many, with their small bases, find perfect grounding where there’s limited floor space. No matter how they’re lit, it’s all to towering effect.
Sconces
Small size be damned, an unexpected wall-mounted fixture can wildly enhance a room, not only with its ambient light but also with the flair it adds. Some need to be plugged in, but others require hard-wiring. Be sure to decide on the placement of these statement-making accents before you add to cart.
Pendants, Chandeliers, & Mounts
Talk about spotlights. When it comes to larger fixtures, the true showstoppers and conversation starters are the ones hanging from the ceiling. They’re tasked with illuminating essential areas of the home, after all. We think the overly dramatic, artistically crafted, and delightfully idiosyncratic options are what shine best.
Table Lamps
You typically find small-to-midsize options in this category, but their impact is mighty. It’s hard to deny the utility of localized light they provide where larger fixtures can’t reach. The ones presented here are cheeky and inviting and run the gamut in terms of shape, material, and price point.
Portable Lamps
Most of our go-anywhere moment lighting picks are the ones you can recharge or rearrange as you please. But just because they’re easily transportable doesn’t mean they can’t hold a room. Here, a collection of mobile wonders, ranging from accessible dinner lights to pricier tabletop options.
All photos courtesy of respective brands and designers
Selection curated by Adrian Madlener
