Our Favorite House Museums, From Kyoto to Queens
We picked some of the best places to see how design luminaries and artists around the world really lived.
Text by
For your next trip, consider stepping back in time to Lina Bo Bardi’s midcentury Casa de Vidro in São Paulo, or maybe follow Californian Dennis Severs to London, where he turned a townhouse into an 18th-century storybook. Or Eileen Gray’s 1920s home on the French Riviera might be more your speed. All are ready for your visit.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published