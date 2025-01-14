You Don’t Have to Sacrifice Style When Your Space Is Small

The first thing to consider, according to Ecuadoran architect Juan Alberto Andrade, is to understand that "small scale has no waste or, rather, it has little margin for error." That makes selecting furnishings that both look good and function well a true challenge. We talked to designers who have solved remarkable spatial organization puzzles and got tips—and products—for how to live small and love it.
The Compact Living Room
There are two ways to go about organizing a small living room, says Andrade: "You can inhabit the perimeters to free up the center and have a single congregation space, or you can inhabit the center with furniture or pieces and free up the perimeters." Either way, you’ll probably be starting with a couch. At Dwell, we say, think modular and multifunctional.Retroloop’s modular seating can be attached to create a love seat or broken up to create chairs for social gatherings.
For those who truly can’t squeeze in a coffee table, Heller’s clever stool at least offers a way to store two beverages and some snacks. Added bonus: It’s made of recycled plastic, meaning it’s indoor/outdoor.
Another living room tip from Koto Design’s MillieBryant: Use a large rug, as "it can help create a sense of expansiveness."
Some living room furniture of note
Essential Storage
The traditional approach to small space storage is to build upward and utilize dead space near the ceiling. This may work if you are constructing a home or gutting a space, but renters may want to consider prioritizing storage from the waist down. "You feel space from the waist up," says Kevin Fritz, founder and owner of Fritz Tiny Homes. "We try to eliminate upper cabinetry as much as we can because that’s shoulder space—that’s visual space that can eat into a small room." When you’re low on closets, consider a wall-mounted storage solution, like Ferm Living’s hallway cabinet, with just enough room for a coat, some keys, and a bag or two. Create the tiniest drop zone with Yamazaki’s teensy table; at just eight inches deep, it’s one of the slimmest console tables we’ve ever seen, meaning you can fit this item in a tiny hallway or position it at the back of a couch.
To find hidden opportunities for storage, Fritz has some advice: Think about ways to create custom solutions above or below furniture. A great example: "We like to use the space underneath the couch. So we’ll buy a stock couch, remove the legs, and put it on top of a cabinet or on top of a trundle bed," he says.
Some storage of note
Diminutive Dining
Well-designed micro apartments tend to have integrated and stow-able options in kitchens and dining areas—which is great if you can afford a custom solution, but less helpful if you’re working with a space you rent. Before you buy something that needs to be stowed, consider whether you’re likely to fold out/pack up a table every day. Fritz warns that "complicated products, although they can be quite ingenious, sometimes have longevity issues or can be cumbersome to work." He suggests a small bistro table instead—we like chef Marcus Samuelsson’s for West Elm.
Kitchens are typically the tightest spaces in small homes, but Fritz encourages adding personality. "We had a client that was into wine and cocktails," he recalls. Instead of hiding that interest, the designer found ways to incorporate the client’s collection of bottles and glassware into the space. Disguising functional items like appliances is a clever move. Patricia Urquiola, in collaboration with SignatureKitchen Suite, has created brutalist-feeling pieces that contain refrigerated drawers. There’s a tower with shelving on top, fridge drawers below, and a horizontal, rectangular version that doubles as a bench and refrigerator.
Some kitchen/dining wares of note
A Small Bedroom That Dreams Big
When it comes to outfitting small bedrooms, there are plenty of ways to create character and maximize functionality. Among the experts we consulted, nearly all emphasized the importance of storage beds as essential. Sixpenny’s storage bed offers two side drawers and two drawers at the foot of the bed, utilizing nearly every inch underneath your mattress.
Nightstands remain a pain point in dollhouse-size bedrooms: Save floor space and go for a floating platform, like Goux Studio New York’s minimal yet distinctive version with maple or white oak slabs. Beyond that, color and paint go a long way, especially in studio apartments. "Using color, even in simple ways, like paint to define spaces instead of walls, can be an effective and playful approach to maximizing space," says Sara L’Espérance of the Canadian design firm SUPRBLK. And, of course, the timeless trick of using mirrors can—you guessed it—open up the room and add character.
Some bedroom furniture of note
—
Top product photos (clockwise from left): Courtesy Montana Furniture, West Elm, and Zone Denmark
Leonora Epstein is a writer living in Los Angeles. She is the former editor-in-chief of Hunker and currently authors the newsletter Schmattamag.com, which explores design and decor through a non-traditional (and unserious) lens.