You Don’t Have to Sacrifice Style When Your Space Is Small

For ages, architects and designers have been fascinated by the puzzle of small spaces. Visionaries like Le Corbusier, Charlotte Perriand, Eileen Gray, and Frank Lloyd Wright pursued projects that may have felt experimental at the time, but ultimately laid the groundwork for future design for tight interiors. And the Tetris of it all is always evolving. The first thing to consider, according to Ecuadoran architect Juan Alberto Andrade, is to understand that "small scale has no waste or, rather, it has little margin for error." That makes selecting furnishings that both look good and function well a true challenge. We talked to designers who have solved remarkable spatial organization puzzles and got tips—and products—for how to live small and love it.

Clockwise from left: The Loop Loveseat by Retroloop, Corbel Desk by Audo Copenhagen, and SOS Stool by Heller.

The Compact Living Room There are two ways to go about organizing a small living room, says Andrade: "You can inhabit the perimeters to free up the center and have a single congregation space, or you can inhabit the center with furniture or pieces and free up the perimeters." Either way, you’ll probably be starting with a couch. At Dwell, we say, think modular and multifunctional. Retroloop’s modular seating can be attached to create a love seat or broken up to create chairs for social gatherings. For those who truly can’t squeeze in a coffee table, Heller’s clever stool at least offers a way to store two beverages and some snacks. Added bonus: It’s made of recycled plastic, meaning it’s indoor/outdoor.

Another living room tip from Koto Design’s MillieBryant: Use a large rug, as "it can help create a sense of expansiveness." Some living room furniture of note

Corbel Desk by Audo Copenhagen Designed to seamlessly transition into home settings, catering to remote work and the need for stylish yet functional home office furniture, the Corbel wall desk delivers a flexible, space-saving solution particularly beneficial for smaller spaces. Shop

Console Table by Zone Denmark MoMA Store Produced in colors exclusive to MoMA’s customers, this chic, minimalist Zone Denmark console table provides multiple uses for storage, while adding a pop of color to your home decor. Use it to store and display books, plants, kitchen or bathroom supplies, gardening items and more. Shop

Parc 02 Pendant by Adrien Rovero for Lambert & Fils The Parc 02 mini pendant from Lambert & Fills is a minimal, versatile piece, recalling childhood days when simple found objects could be used for imaginative ideas. The mini pendant’s fine cord and cylindrical aluminum body invite use in various surroundings as an overall slim composition. Shop

The Gere Easy Chair by Floyd Floyd Created to easily stand out, yet look right at home in any surrounding, the unique silhouette of the Gere Easy chair stays true to the iconic design of the 1970s while seamlessly integrating contemporary materials and elements. Dimensions: 31”W x 29”H x 31”D Shop

SOS Stool by Heller Heller Furniture A brilliant creation by designer Josh Owen, the SOS stool is more than just a seating option. This stool embodies versatility, style, and a commitment to sustainable design. The SOS stool stands out for its multifunctionality and elegant aesthetics. Shop

Clockwise from left: The Kit by Mustard Made, Panton Wire Extended by Montana Furniture, and Bon Hallway Cabinet by Ferm Living.

Essential Storage The traditional approach to small space storage is to build upward and utilize dead space near the ceiling. This may work if you are constructing a home or gutting a space, but renters may want to consider prioritizing storage from the waist down. "You feel space from the waist up," says Kevin Fritz, founder and owner of Fritz Tiny Homes. "We try to eliminate upper cabinetry as much as we can because that’s shoulder space—that’s visual space that can eat into a small room." When you’re low on closets, consider a wall-mounted storage solution, like Ferm Living’s hallway cabinet, with just enough room for a coat, some keys, and a bag or two. Create the tiniest drop zone with Yamazaki’s teensy table; at just eight inches deep, it’s one of the slimmest console tables we’ve ever seen, meaning you can fit this item in a tiny hallway or position it at the back of a couch. To find hidden opportunities for storage, Fritz has some advice: Think about ways to create custom solutions above or below furniture. A great example: "We like to use the space underneath the couch. So we’ll buy a stock couch, remove the legs, and put it on top of a cabinet or on top of a trundle bed," he says.

Some storage of note

The Kit by Mustard Made Petite and purposeful, The Kit is your vintage medicine cabinet reimagined. Wall-mounted and a little retro, she’s ready to house everything from your keys to your serums to your teacup collection. With medallion handles and a custom enamel keyring, she’s little and lovely and very, very useful. Shop

Shwall Shelf by Blu Dot Blu Dot Powder-coated metal mounts on the wall and bends to your will. Ready to hold your towels, organize your books, and more generally, class up your clutter. Comes in colors that favor the bold as well as those who rather blend in. Dimensions: 23”W x 27”H x 6”D Shop

5x5 Shelf by Lucca House Lucca House’s largest offering in their Grid System. Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, or even as a room divider. Dimensions: 59.5”H x 59.5”W x 11.5”D Shop

Panton Wire Extended by Montana Furniture In 1971, Verner Panton designed the iconic Panton Wire system. The Panton Wire Single module is available in the depth of 13.7 inches or 7.4 inches. It can be used individually or in combination with other products from the Panton Wire series—on the floor or hanging on the wall. Shop

Cuff Sconce by RBW A captivating sconce of refined detail and timeless sophistication, created in collaboration with Little Wing Lee of Studio & Projects. Dimensions: 7.7”W x 6.5”H x 3.2”D Shop

Long Console Table by Yamazaki Yamazaki A little table goes a long way. This luxuriously long yet stealthily slim console table will add just the extra storage you need in your entryway or behind the couch. Shop

Bon Hallway Cabinet by Ferm Living Ferm Living The Bon Hallway cabinet is a stylish and functional storage solution that seamlessly blends into any space. Ideal for the hallway or bedroom, it consists of a shelf, a rack, a mirror, and convenient narrow shelves on the side, allowing you to store coats, bags, keys, gloves, and more. Shop

Loom Bookshelf with Suspension Rail by Montana Furniture Loom is a slim bookshelf that provides you with a range of different options to store books and other items in the living room or home office. Loom has many different storage rooms of various sizes that provide a perfect solution for displaying items in a sophisticated way. Shop

Clockwise from left: Silo Wine Rack by Massproductions, Otto Table and Chairs by Willett, and Foldable Wooden Metal Stool by Zara Home.

Diminutive Dining Well-designed micro apartments tend to have integrated and stow-able options in kitchens and dining areas—which is great if you can afford a custom solution, but less helpful if you’re working with a space you rent. Before you buy something that needs to be stowed, consider whether you’re likely to fold out/pack up a table every day. Fritz warns that "complicated products, although they can be quite ingenious, sometimes have longevity issues or can be cumbersome to work." He suggests a small bistro table instead—we like chef Marcus Samuelsson’s for West Elm. Kitchens are typically the tightest spaces in small homes, but Fritz encourages adding personality. "We had a client that was into wine and cocktails," he recalls. Instead of hiding that interest, the designer found ways to incorporate the client’s collection of bottles and glassware into the space. Disguising functional items like appliances is a clever move. Patricia Urquiola, in collaboration with SignatureKitchen Suite, has created brutalist-feeling pieces that contain refrigerated drawers. There’s a tower with shelving on top, fridge drawers below, and a horizontal, rectangular version that doubles as a bench and refrigerator.

Some kitchen/dining wares of note

Otto Table and Chairs by Willett Table and chairs made from bent plywood with wood veneer (either Douglas fir or white oak) and painted edge banding. Chairs are upholstered in black leather. Dimensions: 54”W x 30”H x 54”D (Table); 17”W x 27”H x 17”D (Chair) Shop

Altura Step Stool by Patricia Perez for Case Design Within Reach Slim, balanced proportions give the Altura Step Stool a pleasing aesthetic. It’s simultaneously durable enough to be used as a step stool and refined enough to be used as a side table in the bedroom or living room. Its bi-level design works well with both low and high seating. Shop

The Super Smart Fridge by Rocco Ultra quiet with high-end compressor with isolated temperature zones inside. Holds 27 Bordeaux bottles, 88 cans, or a variety of both. The racks pull completely out of the frame so nothing gets lost in the back of this fridge. Shop

Silo Wine Rack by Massproductions Massproductions Based on a continuous loop, Chris Martin designed the wine rack in an unbroken line of wood, where the bottles rest firmly in milled-out compartments. Silo holds its bottles securely and in a horizontal position. Shop

Clockwise from left: Fernand Circle Mirror by Schoolhouse x Clare V., Plot Room Divider by Poltrona Frau, and Esmé Storage Bed by Sixpenny.

A Small Bedroom That Dreams Big When it comes to outfitting small bedrooms, there are plenty of ways to create character and maximize functionality. Among the experts we consulted, nearly all emphasized the importance of storage beds as essential. Sixpenny’s storage bed offers two side drawers and two drawers at the foot of the bed, utilizing nearly every inch underneath your mattress. Nightstands remain a pain point in dollhouse-size bedrooms: Save floor space and go for a floating platform, like Goux Studio New York’s minimal yet distinctive version with maple or white oak slabs. Beyond that, color and paint go a long way, especially in studio apartments. "Using color, even in simple ways, like paint to define spaces instead of walls, can be an effective and playful approach to maximizing space," says Sara L’Espérance of the Canadian design firm SUPRBLK. And, of course, the timeless trick of using mirrors can—you guessed it—open up the room and add character.

Some bedroom furniture of note

Esmé Storage Bed by Sixpenny Graceful curves, plus four soft-close storage drawers, make Esmé a stunning yet functional bed collection. Fully wrapped in high-density foam with a muslin outer layer and interior drawers, and constructed of kiln-dried hardwood and plywood, with reinforced hardware blocks on the... Shop

Plus Nightstand by Goux Studio New York Plus nightstands are designed for bedside essentials. They are solidly constructed, but visually lightweight and modest in footprint. They can also be used for general storage or display in other spaces—next to a reading chair or in an entryway, for example. Shop

Fernand Circle Mirror by Schoolhouse x Clare V. The Fernand mirror adds a touch of high fashion to any corner, and it’s no coincidence. Part of a special collaboration with L.A.-based brand Clare V., the chunky and twisted frame draws inspiration from the brand’s braided leather handbags. Dimensions: 24”W/H x 1.5”D Shop

Knuckle Table Lamp by David Taylor for Hem Hem Knuckle comes in the form of a modest table light with one bulb, and as a chandelier version, resplendent with eight bulbs. The table light is nicely weighted, with a brushed aluminum finish that reflects the light from the bulb in a soft, muted way. Dimensions: 5.9”W x 15”H x 9.4”D Shop

Glamberget Wardrobe by Ikea IKEA The Glamberget series is smart, space-saving and multifunctional furniture—used individually or together. The wardrobe opens from two sides and is ideal to put in the center of a room as a divider. The height makes it easy to use the top for storage—and allows light to enter the room. Shop

Kelston Storage Bed by Case Design Within Reach Inspired by the bestselling Kelston sofa, the Kelston bed (2022) invites round-the-clock relaxation with a unique articulating headboard that can be adjusted by each individual to comfortably support reading, watching TV, or lounging in bed. Shop