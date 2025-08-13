My Friends and I Sat in 11 Beach Chairs to Find the Next Tommy Bahama

Gone are the days when I felt comfortable rolling up to the beach with a big towel and a pair of sunglasses. SPF aside, now a beach day involves coolers, umbrellas, speakers, and most importantly: a chair. A solid chair is the key to longevity, a crucial aspect of a perfect beach day. I am someone who can sit on the beach from sunup (OK, let’s say 10 a.m.) to sundown (that’s about 5 or 6 p.m., BST). I also live a block from the beach, so my life mainly consists of schlepping anywhere from two to five beach chairs from my house to the sand. Hooks meant for hanging chairs line the side of my house, a waterproof box contains a few more, and the rest lean stacked up against each other against the wall on my porch. I could have never imagined my life would one day involve so many beach chairs. What makes a good beach chair? My requirements are not unusual: I’m looking first for somewhere comfortable to sit. And comfort on the beach comes in many shapes and sizes, depending on what you prefer—taller folks enjoy being higher up, while the others may prefer reclining closer to the elements (which is, in this case, sand.) But there’s plenty we can agree on. I want a chair that doesn’t add to the beach heat by making me sweatier, one that reclines from straight up-and-down to alllll the way back. I want a chair that’s easy to set up, and even easier to take down. I want a chair that can handle extreme amounts of sand, but also the often-crippling elements of the beach: moisture and salt. I want a chair that can be tossed in the back of a car, thrown in a four-wheeled cart and even...god forbid...left outside overnight. I want a chair that I can carry across the sand with ease—while also dragging said cart behind me and a heavy cooler over one shoulder. And finally, I want a chair that looks good. Like, actually good. These are all the elements that make up a good beach chair. I’ve broken them down into simple categories, in order of importance: Portability Comfort Chicness Durability

Why is portability at the top? Because it wouldn’t be a beach chair if it wasn’t first and foremost easy to schlep onto the beach. Then we’ll tackle comfort (recline me!), chicness (take my pic!) and lastly, durability (because the beach will destroy everything you own if you let it.) It’s time to fold up your Costco 2-for-1 Tommy Bahama beach chairs. You can do better. I’m not saying I don’t have love for a classic, but there’s a new generation of beach chairs that can do what Mr. Bahama does...and more. After calling in several samples, I took some of the new generation of beach chairs for a sit. I also let my picky beach-loving friends play musical chairs—they filled out surveys!—because why just take my word for it? Here’s what our highly scientific study found. The Favorites

I’m on the record as a fan of the Shibumi shade (although a recent weekend of low wind had me really struggling, even with the company’s patented "Wind Assist"), so I wasn’t surprised that the company has also developed a really nice beach chair. The Shibumi chair is shockingly light for its size, and comes with simple padded backstraps that make it very easy to tote around. (If you have multiple Shibumi chairs, there’s an additional "Two-Chair Clip" for purchase that allows you to sandwich them together so that you can carry two on your back at once.) There’s also a neoprene cupholder on one side and sleeve for your phone on the other—the former something I once thought was standard in beach chairs, but apparently is not. The chair sits at a nice height (although they also offer a "Tall chair" for longer-legged folks), and the springy mesh provides great breathability on a hot beach and is very comfortable. Maybe what impresses me the most, however, is the chair’s construction: It’s made with what they call an "Anti-Rust Marine Grade Frame," which does appear to hold up against the destructive sand and ocean air. You might be able to keep this thing outside and not have it fully disintegrate. (For now, I am storing it indoors.) Portability: 5 Durability: 5 Chicness: 3 Comfort: 4

I didn’t want to, but I kept coming back to Yeti’s Hondo beach chair. Why was I initially against it? It’s huge, for one thing. (It’s $300, for another.) But the Yeti Hondo is by far the most comfortable beach chair I’ve ever sat in. The chair’s mesh is breathable as mesh often is, but it’s also springy in a way that mesh often isn’t—allowing your body to sink into the seat in what can only be described as heavenly. (It sits at a good height, too.) It’s also extraordinarily durable for a beach chair, you can really toss it around: a tester plopped it in the sand at the shoreline and let the waves crash over her as she read. (It also very gracefully and intuitively folds open and shut.) The only issue? The Hondo isn’t light, and while it comes with a shoulder strap, it’s attached in a way that makes for an uncomfortable schlep. You can buy the matching backpack straps for an extra $30, but in my opinion they really should already come with a chair that’s priced this high and is this hefty. Portability: 2 Durability: 5 Chicness: 3 Comfort: 5

If there ever was a cooler beach chair than ITA’s Leisure chair, I have yet to see it. Endlessly photogenic, it comes in all-yellow (that’s the one I chose!) or your choice of white, orange, or twine webbing on a bright-white frame. This was the chair everyone wanted to sit in, for good reason: it’s chic as hell. It’s also sturdy, and should last if you keep it inside, which you might want to do anyway, as it would also look great as additional seating in your living room! (ITA also boasts that the chair is built with UV protection, so it won’t fade after long hours in the sun.) The chair is relatively light, but there’s no backpack carrying element—although ITA sells an oversize canvas bag the chair can fit into for an extra $70. Warning: this chair sits very low to the sand, so if that’s not your style, proceed with caution. (Many testers didn’t mind that.) Portability: 3 Durability: 4 Chicness: 5 Comfort: 4 The Rest

SunnyLife does a nice job taking the standard beach chair rig and making it aesthetically pleasing. Other than its charming nautical stripes, their Luxe beach chair has a cupholder, cooler pocket, and padded headrest. It sits at a nice height, has multiple recline settings (and lies flat) and folds up easily into a portable backpack for easy transport. The arms are a solid oak, but this chair will certainly rust if kept outside (or even on a moist porch), as it’s constructed from coated aluminum. Portability: 5 Durability: 3 Chicness: 4 Comfort 3 Ostrich 3N1 Chair

Ostrich’s 3N1 chair is the only one amongst the bunch with a clever "face hole" (as well as arm holes) that make it easy to lie face down and read a novel (or look at your phone) while sunning your back. That means it can go from a standard, sit-up beach chair to a lie-flat beach lounger. And unlike other chairs, it has a flip-up footrest—although the one on our chair stopped locking into a flipped up position after just a few uses. The chair has nice breathable mesh, solid wood armrests, and comes with a carrying strap, but it’s pretty hefty with all the various foldouts, so it’s not the easiest to carry around. Its frame is built in aluminum, so it will undoubtedly rust if kept amongst the elements. Portability: 3 Durability: 2 Chicness: 2 Comfort: 4 Sunday Supply Co. Beach Chair

Low sitters will love the Sunday Supply chair, a simple but well-constructed beach chair that has you close to the ground, but seated upon a very comfy cushion. That’s perhaps not the most breathable fabric, but no testers complained, even during a particularly hot beach day. And the cushion is removable—because, while elegant (and coming in lots of different colors and patterns), it’s certainly not going to last long if kept outdoors. It’s also notable how light the chair is: it doesn’t need backpack straps, just a simple sling. Portability: 5 Durability: 3 Chicness: 4 Comfort: 4 Veer Beach Chair

Veer’s chair does from upright all the way to "lie-flat", although there’s no good way for your legs to rest, which can feel a bit awkward. But it also has four other reclines, sits at a nice height, and is made with sturdy breathable mesh. It also has an adjustable headrest (in lieu of a pillow), although most testers found it awkward (and unnecessary) to adjust it forward, so your best option is just straight up and down. (Which isn’t particularly uncomfortable, but why have it be adjustable at all?) They also include a removable cup holder that doesn’t really want to stay on. But the Veer’s backpack straps are smartly attached and easy to figure out, making the chair a cinch to port about, and the chair’s powder-coated frame is more durable than most beach chair options when battling sand and sea. Portability: 4 Durability: 5 Chicness: 3 Comfort: 4 The Beach Chair by Lido

Lido takes the idea of a "backpack chair" to the next level—if you’re carrying this chair, you will not need an additional bag. The leather backpack attached to the Lido is cavernous, waterproof, and has all sorts of small zippered compartments. The chair also has the best version of a sturdy cupholder I’ve yet to see, and on the other arm is a clever "waterproof cell phone pocket wing" that lets you check your phone while keeping it safe from the elements. And while the Lido’s frame is quite sturdy and easy to recline, testers noted that the back of the chair digs into your neck (and there’s no accompanying pillow option). Also, after just a few uses, the pretty blue-striped fabric had already started to run and fade when faced with the elements. Portability: 5 Durability: 4 Chicness: 3 Comfort: 3 Shorebird Beach Chair

I’ve never seen a beach chair quite like the Shorebird before—in fact, I’ve never seen a regular chair like the Shorebird before, either. Perhaps more closely related to a sailboat, the Shorebird is crafted with marine-grade stainless-steel pulleys and recycled polyester rope (from old fishing nets!) that allows you to recline the chair up and down as if you’re hoisting a sail at sea. But even with its built-in backpack straps, this gorgeous chair (the frame is oil-coated teak!) might be better suited for a deck than it is for the beach. (At least, that’s where I plan to keep it.) Wherever you’re sitting, you’ll be sitting chic and extremely relaxed. Portability: 2 Durability:3 Chicness: 5 Comfort: 4 Business & Pleasure Tommy Chair

Reminiscent of a Greek isle vacation, the Business & Pleasure Tommy chair is great for someone who prefers being high off the ground. The chair’s blue-and-white "umbrella canvas" is pretty comfy, and it reclines in five positions. There are pockets and backpack straps, making it easy to carry, even if it isn’t the lightest chair out there. And the reason it’s not light is because its frame is painted hardwood (so don’t leave it out in the rain—yes, even if the company says the wood is covered in weather-resistant coating.) Portability: 4 Durability: 4 Chicness:5 Comfort: 4 Max ID Sloth Chair

