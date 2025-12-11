Snazzy Gifts for the Design Lover That You’ll Want to Keep for Yourself

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper. Finding the perfect gift can feel like a full-time job. As a chronic shopper, I’ve spent all year hunting for things that are thoughtful and a little extra. My goal is to help you impress your friends, family and even yourself (because, yes, self-gifting counts!). Here are my favorite gifts for the people you love and yourself. A special candle

Dumae Joy Candle The Joy Candle is defined by architectural edges that gracefully curve and embrace, creating a sculptural form that makes a true statement in any space. Shop

This is my scented Candle Of The Year. The scent is vaguely floral and sandalwood-y. It’s a warm scent that isn’t really tied to a specific season. I burned this daily from the moment it arrived until the wax got dangerously low, saving the "last burn" for an upcoming Christmas Eve dinner party. Yes, I’m sad it’s almost gone, but I’m just as excited for the empty vessel, which will now live by my entryway holding keys like a little trophy. This is more than I would usually spend on a candle but between the incredible scent and sculptural vessel, this candle is well worth it. The chicest pill container

Remsen Pill Container This pill container combines minimalist beauty with mindful functionality. Die-cast aluminum lid with integrated mirrored surface. Magnetic closure for secure storage. Dimensions: 6-¾” L x 1-⅜” H Shop

A pill container would normally not be considered a very nice gift but this one from Remsen breaks all the rules. I got this as a gift last year and absolutely love it. I was cycling through plastic containers that I’d end up chucking in a drawer and forgetting about. Not ideal for daily meds and vitamins! I love the size, heft, and shine of this container. It’s super easy to use and looks good enough to display—the Rolex of pill containers. Spoons for those who need their java

Shell Espresso Spoons Hand carved & cast in solid brass mimicking the treasures found onboard a sunken ship within the depths of the sea. The spoon duo for your morning espresso! Shop

These brass espresso spoons are a great gift for any coffee lover. My one gripe is that they’re not dishwasher-friendly, so make sure you’re sharing this info with the lucky recipient. They’re so pretty that no one will complain. Or if they do, just remind them they now own spoons worthy of a fancy hotel breakfast. Italian dinner plates with little fishies

Tommaso Dinner Plates All the way from the Amalfi Coast to your table, these dinner plates bring the heat and joy of summer with effortless charm and a flash of color. Shop

These plates are technically a great gift, but let’s be real: they’re the type of thing you end up keeping for yourself. Each plate is hand-painted in Tommaso’s studio in Italy. They’re all slightly different and special. This is a great gift for a lucky friend…or a lucky you. No one will blame you for keeping them. (If you’re in Brooklyn, go see the full set in person at Porta.) An almost-DIY candleholder

Lichen NYC Galvanized Wall Candle Holder This wall mounted candle holder is inspired from left over components from our wall sconces. Please be careful of sharp edges when folding or handling. 7"H x 4.5"W x 3"D Shop

I got this as a gift for my [REDACTED] and I’m so excited for them to unwrap it. I love the drama of this candleholder! It arrives flat so you can shape it to your needs. While it’s pictured with a regular jarred candle, you can burn any pillar candle that’s under three inches in diameter. Pair this gift with a funky pillar candle like this one. A little coupe for you

This coupe is meant for olives but has endless uses. It can be used to stash trinkets, rings, candies, or whatever other small-scale items you choose. It’s dishwasher safe and made of food-grade stainless steel. The unique design and low price point makes this the perfect White Elephant gift that will be "stolen" over and over again. A cozy blanket

Ultra Soft Faux Fur Blanket Experience a new level of softness and comfort with our Sculpted Faux Fur Blanket. The luxurious throw blanket is crafted from a combination of 700GSM plush faux fur fabric and 220 GSM crystal velvet - it offers a sumptuous and soft feel that you'll love to snuggle into. Shop