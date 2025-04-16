You Use Cutlery Everyday—So Get Some That Makes You Smile
Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper.
Flatware is one of those everyday essentials that often gets overlooked in interiors, yet it’s one of the things in your home that you’ll use every day. When I talk about flatware (which is embarrassingly often) or even Google it, Sabre’s Bistrot line currently dominates the conversation. Search interest for Sabre’s brand has been on the rise over the last five years, peaking during the 2024 holiday season. Their retro-modern flatware has become the go-to choice for wedding registries, food stylists and anyone who’s released a cookbook in the last few years. I love Sabre, especially their very slept-on Icone line, and while I do love a candy-colored dessert spoon, I’d like to broaden the table a bit—literally.
There’s a whole world of other brands making beautiful pieces that can elevate your meals. Let’s explore what else is out there.
Cutipol flatware is the kind of design detail that whispers instead of shouts. Its pieces look minimalistic and delicate but feel sturdy in your hand. While we were in Lisbon two summers ago, my boyfriend and I dragged his family across town so that we could visit the Cutipol showroom and see every piece up close. The brand’s Goa and Moon lines are my favorites. Both feature spoons with perfectly round bowls, which is really playful and unexpected. This allows you to bring some fun to the table without your cutlery looking like it's from the kids section. Cutipol pieces come in two different, dishwasher safe styles—fully stainless steel or with resin handles.
(If you’re not ready to take the plunge on a full set, there’s a pretty good dupe available at Webstaurant Store.)
Vintage Mismatched
There are a ton of Etsy sellers out there offering curated, mismatched vintage flatware. This seller, for instance, focuses on midcentury designs. I bought a set from them as a Christmas gift for my aunt and she loved it. If you’re looking for vintage flatware, I strongly suggest you stick with stainless steel pieces that can go in the dishwasher. Silverware made of actual silver is more finicky and high maintenance, though you may not mind the upkeep if this is your special occasion set.
Vintage IKEA flatware is great too, and readily available on Etsy, though I don’t think it’s a good candidate for the mismatched look. I love the negative space in this 1980s set.
Lorien Stern
Artist and designer Lorien Stern’s first flatware line, released late last year, made me squeal with delight. There are two styles, one shaped like tulips and the other like snakes. They’re definitely more on the quirky side, so you’ll need to really think about them within the context of the rest of your table.
You could pare everything else down and let the tulips shine or you could fully lean into the quirkiness with bold plates and glassware.
HAY
Known more for its furniture, HAY would not be my first stop for cutlery—but I found a surprise in the utilitarian MVS line, which really puts the "flat" in flatware. With its subtly off-kilter proportions and unexpected mix of matte and polished finishes, this set feels both deliberate and effortlessly cool. If you’re feeling adventurous, mix up the colors!
Mepra
What if you want Sabre but… not? Mepra’s Fantasia line is a great alternative. You’ll get similarly bright, sturdy handles but with a more delicate shape overall. Much like my other colored-handle picks, you can commit to a color or buy a pre-mixed set of colors that compliment each other.
Laguiole-style flatware
Laguiole is a type of traditional French pocket knife; it’s also the name of a brand and a style of flatware with handles that resemble a switchblade. Jean Dubost’s Laguiole flatware is what I most commonly see in restaurants and stores, but there are tons of dupes out there. You don’t have to commit to a full flatware set, either. The knives are a great way to dip your toe in without replacing your entire set. I have two sets of Laguiole knives that I found at Home Goods and will mix them into meals that require a bit more cutting power.
We love the products we feature and hope you do, too. If you buy something through a link on the site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Related Reading:
Published
TopicsSomeone Buy This!
Get the Shop Newsletter
Smart shopping for the design obsessed. Find what you love in our expertly curated selection of finely crafted home, office, travel, and lifestyle products.