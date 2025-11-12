The Curators and Dealers Making the Next Generation of Design Stars in America

Wrong Artist couple Buck Johnston and Camp Bosworth adopt an approachable perspective to art and design with their wild and wonderful gallery, Wrong.

Before inhabiting a 2,000-square-foot space on N. Highland Avenue in Marfa, Wrong—the brainchild of Camp Bosworth (right) and Buck Johnston—thrived for years in an 1880s adobe church and parsonage.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Wrong—the multihyphenate storefront, gallery, and bar known for its special curation of approachable art—is a feast for any design lover who finds themself in Marfa. With a population of 1,641, the town has long drawn fans of Donald Judd to the West Texas desert, but now also has its own eclectic creative scene. Enter Wrong: When Buck Johnston and Camp Bosworth first stepped into the 2,000-square-foot space on N. Highland Avenue, which formerly housed the town’s barber shop, car dealership, and, most recently, the local newspaper’s headquarters, they had a vision. Today, the structure’s original windows light up with the bright desert sun, bouncing off lacquered hot pink floors—Johnston’s signature touch. "All artwork looks good with a pink floor," the former graphic designer says. A 1930s chandelier from the Hotel Paso del Norte in El Paso hangs above a custom asterisk-shaped table, giving patrons ample room to admire curated wares on each of the table’s wings. Back in 2001, the couple, then living in Dallas, decided to test their burgeoning three-month-old relationship with a road trip out west. What started as a pit stop in Marfa ended up being a more permanent stay when they fell head over heels for the tiny town. At the time, the combination of gallery and storefront was a concept new to Marfa and came out of a desire to showcase Bosworth’s wooden artwork in a meaningful way. The idiosyncratic, off-kilter approach Bosworth brings to his personal artistic practice has always been a north star for Wrong. His work imagines everyday objects in wood—think ketchup packets, ice cream cones, and pork chops—as well as more illicit pleasures, like joints, tequila bottles, and $10,000 stacks of cash (or "drug money," as the sculptures are lovingly called, which go for $100 a pop).

"Generally, the things we curate are fun. There’s humor and levity to it," says Bosworth. But don’t mistake the pair’s laid-back attitude for indifference. "We’re easygoing but highly critical," says Johnston. A deep appreciation for craft, as in Boise, Idaho–based ceramist Lori Fish’s fantastically gestural, color-blocked vessels, and individuality, like local artist Cody Barber’s brightly hued, powder-coated horseshoes, are guiding principles. "It’s just work we love and people we love," says Johnston, who holds court behind the shop’s counter every day. They’re aware that their cheeky style won’t suit everyone, but they’re more than content with the folks they do attract—and the platform they provide for up-and-coming artists in Marfa and beyond. With their Do Right Hall, they host up to 75 shows annually, offering artists free installation space and exposure to Wrong’s creative network. "My favorite thing to do is to write an artist a check," says Johnston. Though the couple claim that Wrong’s evolution has unfolded off the cuff—"We just fell into it, and it worked," Johnston says—their keen curatorial eye and the community they’ve built solidifies Wrong as a Marfa mainstay. "If we get pushback, we know we’re doing something right," Bosworth confirms.

—Text by Trent Bullion Cooperation Racine In West Englewood, an artist buys an abandoned building to start a co-op for designers to share resources and profits.

Andrea Yarbrough, pictured at left with fellow Cooperation Racine founders Kayla Reefer (back left), Tavia David (center), Saleem Hue Penny (back right), and Andrés Lemus-Spont, emphasizes how the project creates new "cooperative creative economies" that serve existing tradespeople and trains members of often-excluded groups with a workforce development program.

Artist and educator Andrea Yarbrough was woodworking and teaching the trade from her home on Chicago’s South Side. But the summertime wave of commissions, followed by winter lulls, was difficult, as was hustling to find fabrication services and studio space outside the small woodshop in her basement. In 2021, she saw a long-abandoned building in the West Englewood neighborhood listed for less than $5,000 and decided to buy it. In 2023, Yarbrough convened a Zoom with 40 other artists. "I was like, Hey, y’all, I bought this building," she says. "Anybody want to start a co-op?" Yarbrough and four other creative workers—photographer Kayla Reefer, poet Saleem Hue Penny, artist and fabricator Andrés Lemus-Spont, and sculptor Tavia David—have since founded Cooperation Racine, a worker cooperative association, to reimagine Chicago’s art and design ecosystem. Unlike conventional galleries, Cooperation Racine’s business shares both resources and profits, transforming the often-opaque "who you know" design scene into an expansive network of people who design, make, curate, and install art objects.

"We don’t see a lot of Black and brown people in the art-crating, art-shipping space. But there’s an opportunity there," explains Yarbrough, "not to be extractive, but to give people a space to build their skill set; have access to tools and resources, so they don’t have to buy their own; and then be able to leverage this space to do more." The group is still in the building phase, giving themselves a long runway to amass a membership network while the to-be-rehabbed building awaits construction permits. But the team currently operates on something like a three-tiered membership system—"worker/owner," "worker/member," and "neighbor/member"—while providing fabrication, planning, and consulting services on architecture and design projects. The five worker/owners are stewarding a system that allows for worker/members to contribute to revenue-generating projects while also using the co-op’s resources and gallery spaces. Neighbor/members who aren’t artists or designers include those who want to financially support the co-op and forthcoming building itself. Last year, the five worker/owners created handmade glazed tiles to support their capital campaign. Soon, they’ll also be releasing a line of member-made home goods, like ceramic salt-and-pepper shakers, jars, mugs, plates, and more cast from vintage 1970s and ’80s slip molds that the group unearthed during a recent residency with the Chicago Park District. All will be sold online, and profits will be shared.

The group’s model isn’t new; Hue Penny notes that members studied historic cooperatives like Cooperation Jackson, the Freedom Quilting Bee, and the Young Negroes’ Co-operative League "to make sure that we’re in conversation with the foremothers and the forebearers of the Black cooperative economic tradition." Still, theirs presents a dynamic, equitable model that ensures current and future art and design workers—especially those living and working in disinvested neighborhoods like Englewood—can thrive. Lemus-Spont says it’s about "finding a path, finding a community, and finding alternative models for success outside of capitalist structures." —Text by Anjulie Rao Kellie Riggs and Angelik Vizcarrondo-Laboy

For Objects: USA 2024, two curators brought their contrasting approaches to a comprehensive, diverse show highlighting American craft.

For Kellie Riggs (left) and Angelik Vizcarrondo-Laboy, cocurating Objects: USA at R & Company gallery in 2024 came as a coincidence. "We were contacted separately," recalls Vizcarrondo-Laboy; The gallery "didn’t know we knew each other or were friends." They are pictured here at the Museum of Arts and Design in Manhattan.

Last year at R & Company gallery in Manhattan, Objects: USA 2024 opened. The first show cocurated by Kellie Riggs and Angelik Vizcarrondo-Laboy oversaw a massive assortment of pieces. Focused on American art, craft, and design, the nearly 100-item show expressed itself as a push-pull between maximalism and restraint, collecting works across disparate mediums, cataloging subversive and affirmative things. The work also reflected the two curators’ contrasting backgrounds and tastes. "Angelik is into more, more, more," says Riggs, "and I’m into less, less, less." Riggs, who has a jewelry background—as a curator and maker—is drawn to "pared-down work," items that "subvert or embrace function." For Vizcarrondo-Laboy, formerly part of the Museum of Arts and Design’s (MAD) curatorial team, "I like having a story behind things," she says, "Things need to be more than just beautiful." Their relationship started long before the show, in 2018, when Vizcarrondo-Laboy, who is based in New York, acted as MAD’s point person for Riggs’s 2019 show, Non-Stick Nostalgia, which focused on Y2K-inspired jewelry designs. After the collaboration, the two would stay in contact and "do things that friends do," Vizcarrondo-Laboy says, especially when Riggs, who splits her time between New York and Florence, would come to town.

In the intervening years, Vizcarrondo-Laboy’s shows focused on a medium or a theme. A 2022 show, Fragile: Earth, at Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey, centered on visual fragility from artists using either natural forms or subversive everyday materials, like doormats. Riggs’s shows were at once hemmed in and broad. Her most recent exhibition, Bushcrafters, held at The Second Act gallery in London concurrent with Objects: USA, functioned like a ceremony of opposites, positioning DIY designs as singular, ad hoc examples of creativity. For Objects in 2024, the duo were charged with making sense of a huge aesthetic cross-section, and the two met not so much in the middle but above. "We came up with a classification," says Riggs: an overlapping set of definitions, dubbed the Seven Archetypes of Objecthood, that classified makers into different intentions and moral interests. Artists were "truth sayers," "insiders," or "keepers" and often a couple at once—a canny conceptual framework that welcomed just about every type of production. After months of "homework," the pair settled on an eclectic selection—jewelry, chairs, ceramics, piñatas. "With everyone in Objects," says Riggs, "we were interested in the tension between subversion and affirmation." Small and colorful, or massive and spare, works commented on or upheld classic American forms: a walnut, maple, and mother-of-pearl bench (crafted in Brooklyn by Jordan Nassar); turquoise and gold jewelry (by Richard Chavez, New Mexico); Georgina Treviño’s nameplate necklace-inspired swings (San Diego).

Ultimately, the first partnership created a mature exhibit, rich in conviction and variety—a collection of pieces as heterogeneous as America itself. "Something is good," says Vizcarrondo-Laboy, "because it is doing something different, and it is being done well." And that can be done either loudly or quietly. —Text by Sami Reiss I. M. Weiss Gallery

Detroit native Isabelle Weiss is preserving the city’s cherished design history by empowering its contemporary makers.

As a Detroit native, Isabelle Weiss is dedicated to honoring the city’s rich design history by elevating new Midwestern talent.

Little Village is on the East Side of Detroit, an area filled with demolished buildings and overgrown lots. In recent years, the community has become a hot spot for art and design businesses—from galleries to print shops and design studios—that maintain the local creative ecosystem. Isabelle Weiss, the founder of I. M. Weiss Gallery, has positioned her brick-and-mortar in the middle of Little Village and her career at the center of contemporary craft and design in Detroit. Weiss started out as an appraiser of art for Stefek’s regional auction house, where she honed an awareness of 20th-century design trends and valuation practices in the secondary market. Later, as an advisory board member at the Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum, she worked on collections, exhibitions, and public programming. Early on, Weiss was dedicated to cataloging and archiving craft and design, but her focus narrowed when she noticed the limited attention paid to contemporary disciplines in the Midwest. In 2014, she opened her own gallery, originally called NEXT:SPACE, and set out on a path to build "a living archive of craft and design for Detroit and beyond." For more than a decade, she’s fine-tuned her role as a self-proclaimed "future historian," changing the gallery’s name to I. M. Weiss and eventually moving it to the hub that is Little Village. From ceramist Benjamin Teague to woodworker Forrest Hudes, fiber artist Minji Namkoong, and fine artist Yazmin Dababneh, the gallery has a diverse program—both of the artists’ backgrounds and their chosen disciplines. But Weiss’s affection for imperfect lines and hand-made forms is reflected in all the work she exhibits. On a bimonthly basis, Weiss applies her graceful application of knowledge and poetry—thoughtful images and writing to support the work on view—to present the community with brand-new or revisited bodies of work from Detroit-based artists.

A Detroit native herself, Weiss embraces the city’s history with a sense of pride and is inspired by its profound impact on contemporary design. "Because of the automotive industry and because of [Cranbrook Academy of Art], Detroit became this great cultural, international exchange through design," she says. "Mies van der Rohe coming here and designing Lafayette Park was really because of the work that was already happening here at Cranbrook with Charles and Ray Eames and Florence Knoll." She sees I. M. Weiss as her contribution to this lineage, with plans to expand the role of writing and publishing within her program. She also looks forward to working with new artists and designers and toward more international collaboration. "For me, the question is, How do we have a strategic plan…that really elevates everything?" —Text by Ashley Cook Marta

Gallerists Benjamin Critton and Heidi Korsavong see potential in overlooked places, transforming a former truck garage in Silver Lake into L.A.’s most interesting design gallery.

Marta’s curatorial sensibility often translates to expertly constructed objects that subvert traditional techniques in unexpected and inventive ways. The space is a gallery, "but it’s also a space for people to congregate and be together," says Benjamin Critton, who founded the gallery with Heidi Korsavong, both pictured here.

Since 2023, the pioneering L.A.-based design gallery Marta has been located in a corrugated steel-and-concrete garage built to house construction trucks in Silver Lake. Two oversize roll-up doors, which occupy most of the building’s facade and reduce the available wall space by a quarter, might have discouraged other prospective owners—especially those in the business of exhibiting art and design objects—but not curators Benjamin Critton and Heidi Korsavong. Reimagining the garage as an indoor-outdoor gallery space, they lined the twin openings with corrugated polycarbonate and transformed the front lot into a welcoming garden, ideal for displaying sculptures and hosting community gatherings. Critton and Korsavong have always been drawn to liminal spaces. The couple, who moved from New York City to Korsavong’s hometown of Los Angeles in 2016, began Marta in a narrow, window-lined storefront in Echo Park. They were coworking from a shared studio—Critton in typography and publication design, Korsavong in furniture and interiors—when the building’s lease became available. They started inviting artists and designers to show their work in this impromptu exhibition space. Then, in September 2019, following the public praise of their initial installations, the duo hosted their first official show as Marta. "Anyone else might have frosted the glass," Korsavong says of the heavily trafficked location on Sunset. "But we wanted to engage with the people who were always walking by and peeking inside."

Among the couple’s many talents is identifying underrecognized artists with experimental ambitions and interdisciplinary practices. They’ve exhibited established Pasadena-based ceramist George Sherman—who employs traditional ceramic techniques to craft abstract, textural sculptures—and emerging Silver Lake–native artist Lily Clark, who manipulates organic materials into forms that both shape and contain water, both decorative fountains and art objects. Supporting artists who want to explore practical utility and designers who are resisting conventional functionality is central to Critton and Korsavong’s vision. For this reason, Marta primarily mounts solo presentations rather than adopting the customary showroom format. This approach enables the pair to closely collaborate with each artist, whether by encouraging them to try out a new material or helping to develop a burgeoning idea. "We’re excited by potential," Critton says. "When we go on studio visits, we’re always interested in the work that’s maybe a little odd or unusual, off languishing in the corner." While Marta’s artists don’t adhere to a single aesthetic, they share a conceptual approach to craft and process that’s shaped by personal narrative and a dynamic engagement with the history of art and design. "We’re drawn to work that demonstrates a certain mastery of craft," Korsavong says, "but that’s also deeply rooted in the present and actively responding to the world." For the pair, the thinking behind an object is as compelling as the finished product.