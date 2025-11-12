“A Very Gay” Fritz Haeg House in Los Angeles Gets a Refresh But Keeps It Weird

At street level, the outline of Pete Galli and Stephanie Wolff’s Silver Lake, California, home is deceptively unassuming, just a single story of redwood siding under a gabled roof. The view from the backyard, however, paints a remarkably different picture, with three stories descending a precipitous hill. They appear to sit inside a box of white stucco with two enormous holes cut out. Inside, however, the rooms are an immersion in wildly unexpected colors, textures, and impeccable views.